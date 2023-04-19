Trump drops more NFTs and now the price of the first batch is falling





Hoping to repeat his past success with NFTs, former President Donald Trump has launched a second collection of digital trading cards, with tens of thousands of new collectibles now available to mint. But prices for the original NFT set of controversial politicians have fallen rapidly now that the total supply has more than doubled.

The second round of Trump digital trading cards covers a total of 47,000 NFTs minted on Polygon, an Ethereum sidechain network, with 1,000 of the NFTs retained by the developer. Each sells for $99, same as the original December 2022 drop, with some cards featuring Trumps digital signature.

Trump commented on the surprise launch via his Truth Social network, delving into familiar themes about fake news and what he sees as his generosity to fans.

I hope everyone notices, [and] I’m sure fake news won’t, I’m leaving the price of trading cards the same as last time, even though they sell MUCH MORE (It’s called the MARKET!) , he wrote, [and] sold out almost immediately, because I want my fans [and] supporters to earn money, [and] have fun doing it.

I could have raised the price MUCH HIGHER, [and] I believe it would still have sold well, with a lot more money for me, but I didn’t choose to. I HAVE NO NICE GUY CREDIT?

Trump’s team isn’t offering as many perks this time around, but anyone who buys 47 of the NFT Trading Cards will apparently get a ticket to a gala dinner with Trump at his Mar-a Golf Club. -Lago in Florida. For the Series 1 launch, buyers also received potential perks such as Zoom calls with Trump or an in-person meeting.

The Series 2 set builds on the theme of the original set, which featured Trump depicted as a superhero, astronaut, cowboy, and in other larger-than-life settings. This time around, the NFT artwork features Trump wearing a championship pro wrestling belt, as a fighter, and wearing firefighting gear.

According to OpenSea market data, around 5,600 of the 46,000 available NFTs have been minted so far, with the secondary price starting at 0.06 ETH (around $125).

However, the launch appears to have cratered the secondary market price for the original Series 1 Trump NFTs, which started near 0.4 ETH ($835) on Monday night. Now, prices at OpenSea start at just 0.17 ETH ($355) for Series 1 NFTsa drop of more than 50% in a matter of hours.

Trump’s original NFT launch was widely derided as a cash grab and for issues with the artwork, but the creator, officially licensed by Trump, sold all 44,000 NFTs offered for public sale. within 24 hours. Quickly, prices and demand surged, although the buzz died down after a few days amid a major feature on NBC Saturday Night Live.

However, momentum around NFTs began to build again earlier this year as Trump’s Twitter and Facebook bans were overturned, and ahead of his recent indictment on 34 counts. By the end of March, Trump NFT prices had climbed to over $1,000 each, nearly matching February’s all-time high of $1,079.

