Follow President Jokowi, Mayor and Deputy Mayor Do not hold an open day – Malang City Government





Klojen (malangkota.go.id) – In line with the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who did not hold open day at the time of Idul Fitri 1444 Hijriah, Mayor of Malang Drs. H. Sutiaji has chosen to follow this policy even though the Head of State has invited officials and the public to reunite with their families during Eid. This was conveyed by the Mayor of Malang Sutiaji during the socialization on the prevention of radicalism in maintaining national security and stability of vigilance in the meeting hall of the town hall of Malang, Tuesday (18/4/ 23). The mayor of Malang did not celebrate Eid Al-Fitr four times open day. Where three years before the agenda open day was abolished due to the global Covid-19 pandemic that hit. Cancellation Policy open day During this Eid, Deputy Mayor of Malang, Ir. H. Sofyan Edi Jarwoko. Regarding the agenda for the prayer of Eid al-Fitr 1444 Hijriah later, like the implementation of previous years, Mayor Sutiaji plans to attend the prayer at the Jami Grand Mosque in the Malang town. In principle, we follow the president’s policy. God willing, after the Eid prayer at the Jami Mosque, we will have a moment to keep in touch. Please use the time of Eid al-Fitr to apologize to your family and closest neighbours, Sutiaji urges. Sutiaji also invited all residents of Malang city to enjoy the 2023 Eid al-Fitr holiday as an event to enhance friendship with family. Additionally, the bespectacled man advised to maintain home and environment security during Eid. In addition, Sutiaji advised residents of Malang city who want to return home to stay alert and careful during the journey. I appeal to those who want to go home to keep their homes safe, report them to the local RT/RW. Be careful on the road and obey traffic rules. “I hope everyone can return home safely and in a memorable way,” said the number one person in the ranks of Malang city government. Regarding the implementation of the activities of the holy month of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr 2023, the municipal government of Malang has issued the circular letter number 4 of 2023. One of the contents of the circular letter is that the activities of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr 1444 Hijri in 2023 are carried out in accordance with legal provisions. As well as with the aim of maintaining environmental safety, so that all RW and RT leaders and the whole community improve environmental safety and optimize the activities of Siskamling. (yul/yon)

