What to expect with the staging for Nawaz Sharif’s return





As former Pakistani Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif ended his nearly five-year self-imposed exile in London, landing in Saudi Arabia for a 10-day religious pilgrimage, the political overtones of this Umrah took time to spin for itself. – proclaimed messiah, Imran Khan, who rewrote the political narrative with impunity, pitting the power of his people against the once all-powerful Pakistani military.

The army, nearly toothless after the top brass of the new leader, General Asim Muneer, decided not to interfere, remained in the barracks, leaving the provincial police to face the fury of the crowd after Khan was removed from office a year. There is. Will the army continue to keep its powder dry?

The new confrontation that Khan has sparked between the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court over the timing of elections in the heart of Punjab, a province that the two Sharifs Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaaf want to claim and in parliament posed a huge conundrum to the army on whether to intervene or not. constraints.

Nawaz’s return clearly signals a change in the Army’s game plan. Pakistan’s longtime benefactor in the region, Saudi Arabia, has facilitated the first stage of a possible return home for Patriarch Sharif, whose main task will be to tackle Khan head-on without sparking a confrontation. civil-military and its corollary. , martial law, which seems to be Khan’s rescue ploy.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, unable to counter Khan’s relentless barrage, used brute force and threw the court book at him and his lieutenants. In vain. A failed assassination attempt on Khan last November, and similar pre-planned clashes between his party workers and provincial forces on the street and in his lavish Lahore home, including a bizarre arrival at court with a bucket in iron on his head, saw the iconic cricketer transform into a larger than life figure that eclipses any high-profile politician.

Khan accused the military of meddling in politics, politicizing the judiciary and ignoring the alleged unaccounted wealth of his political opponents. Saying his ouster was a plot hatched by then-army chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa and US President Joe Biden struck a chord with both the urban elite and the dispossessed poor. The 70-year-old Oxford graduate, who draws inspiration from the Holy Quran and daily homilies in his televangelical talks, taps into a deep well of anti-Americanism and reinforces an entrenched elite perception that has captivated audiences. imagination of the young and restless.

Home Secretary Rana Sanaullah, Either Imran Khan Exists or We Exist best describes the threat posed by the political maverick.

This is where Nawaz comes in. Its hold over Punjab was once legendary, as were its economic strengths. Nawaz’s top priority is Pakistan’s economy, striving to bring in a billion-dollar cash injection from fellow nations Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to pave the way for Pakistan’s promised bailout. $1.1 billion from the International Monetary Fund that will prevent a default, freeing up funds to stabilize the economy and a possible infusion of cheap gas and gasoline.

Khan’s unconscionable delay in approaching the IMF for a much-needed $6 billion loan has derailed the economy, ravaged by soaring food prices, floods, the pandemic and crippling oil prices . The key to countering Khan who is now courting Washington with a media blitz would be to nail down his abysmal governance record, his sabotage of General Bajwas India’s outreach and his far more dangerous embrace of the Taliban.

Nawaz’s long-held vision of Pakistan has always been to make it the commercial and economic hub of a seamless South Asia, connected to Central Asia and the global South. This prompted him to reach out to China in the past, bringing in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (almost dead now due to repeated attacks by Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, which is believed to have strong ties to Khans Pakistan Tehreek -i-Insaaf). Nawaz has reached out to Indian leaders like IK Gujral, AB Vajpayee and Narendra Modi only to be thwarted by the Pakistani military and its entrenched anti-Indian jihadists.

Presented with a rare opportunity to mend fences with India, Khan opted to push back against General Bajwa’s plans to re-establish ties with Modi’s regime. It went against his finance team’s advice to sign a free trade deal, described as India’s most ambitious trade pact offer to any country, which would also have seen the repeal of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir to be shelved. The recent controversy over the suicide bombing of CRPF jawans in Pulwama, used as a deliberate ploy to win over Modi’s votes in 2019, could, however, put an end to any peace movement now.

For the military, deprived of the $300 million annual US government military aid that was cut by US President Donald Trump, peace with India is imperative. The cost of maintaining a combat-ready army on its eastern border with India alone is an unsustainable billion dollars a year.

Nawaz, unlike in years past, can count on former opponents, the Bilawal Bhutto Zardari led by the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Jamiat-Ulema-Islami, led by Maulana Fazlur Rahman, allies of the multiparty PDM government led by his brother Shehbaz, to draw up a united front against Khan. It all depends, however, on his relationship with the security establishment. Nawaz and Bajwa have spoken several times over the past few months about the strategy to counter Khan, attempting to move beyond the acrimony of the ousting of PML-N leaders when the military used the judicial power to nail Nawaz. Did the army come to see Nawaz as the lesser evil? The main obstacle to his return to basics remains a divided judicial system that exempts him from the charge of not declaring income received from a family business and avoiding another prison sentence. The other hurdle is Khans’ massive following, which has so far prevented the army, led by new army chief General Asim Munir, from openly taking control. But is time running out for Khan? General Munir had warned Khan of an investigation into his wife Bushra Bibi’s role in selling gifts from foreign governments in the now infamous Toshkhana case. The outspoken general was quickly sacked as chief of inter-service intelligence and replaced by the Khans’ favourite, Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, the master strategist who not only built up the Khans’ formidable street power to dislodge the mighty Nawaz from his duties in 2018-19 but is now the army insider going around General Munir.

But Gen. Munir’s reluctance to meddle may be over, with the bad blood between him and Lt. Gen. Faiz pointing to a division within the military itself more than evident during Faiz’s daughters wedding reception recently, when anyone talking to Faiz was once again entertained by Munir. Gen Bajwa would have left his wedding gifts at the door!

Insiders say the military, on edge as suicide bombers attack security personnel at will, could blame Faiz for relocating some 100,000 TTP jihadists from Afghanistan to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), when Khan was Prime minister. The suicide bombing that killed four people in the Baloch capital Quetta last week is the latest in a series of cross-border terror attacks orchestrated by the TTP along the Af-Pak border, which has seen a spike in 120% in the last year alone.

Khan could soon find himself accused of supporting terrorists, blasphemy, corruption and sedition, and banned from holding office, with insiders saying a PTI minus Imran Khan deal is already on the table. Will Khan choose jail or freedom?

The return of the Nawaz to center stage once polling dates are announced is almost a certainty, with elections scheduled under an interim government, possibly in October.

The Pakistan of Allah-Army-America has failed. The self-proclaimed messiah left him in a deeper mess. Moving on to the pragmatic Mian now Nawaz Sharif might just be his last hope.

Neena Gopal is a veteran journalist and former foreign affairs editor of Gulf News who has reported on various hotspots in South Asia and the Middle East.

This article originally appeared in Deccan Herald.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thewire.in/south-asia/pakistan-nawaz-sharif-return The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related