Attend the Singapore-Indonesia leader’s retreat, this is the content of the agreement between Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and President Joko Widodo

JAKARTA, KalderaNews.com Indonesia and Singapore recently signed six cooperation agreements to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement covers a number of important collaborations in areas such as renewable energy, knowledge exchange and research, healthcare, urban search and rescue (USAR), technology exchange and the development of sustainable housing.

The signing of this agreement was achieved during the sixth Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat. This year, the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat was held in Singapore and brought together the two leaders of Singapore and Indonesia, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and President Joko Widodo.

Previously, the Singapore-Indonesia leadership retreat took place in January 2022. The three working agreements discussed at the time were on airspace management, defense cooperation and extradition of fugitives. Consideration of the ratification of the three labor agreements is also the focus of the 2023 Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat.

Sourced from aseanbriefing.com, here are the contents of the six agreements between Singapore and Indonesia:

Renewable energy sector

Cooperation and investment in the renewable energy sector will be conducted jointly by Singapore and Indonesia. This working agreement also covered the development of the renewable energy manufacturing industry both upstream and downstream. Investing in PLTS (Solar Power Plants) and battery energy storage systems will also be on the agenda later on.

Indonesia’s power export plan to Singapore will be reviewed by the two countries. Singapore aims to import up to 4 gigawatts of low-carbon electricity by 2035. Later, this low-carbon electricity will be used as a power supplier source with 30% coverage. of the whole country.

Indonesia is rich in renewable energy sources. There are over 3,000 gigawatts of renewable energy, including geothermal, wind, solar, bioenergy, and hydropower (water). Indonesia has about 40% of the world’s total geothermal energy. There are 800 rivers in Indonesia which also have great potential to become the main source for the establishment of a hydroelectric power station (PLTA) capable of generating up to 75 gigawatts of electricity.

Sustainable development of establishments

The sustainable development of establishments aims to support the exchange of information related to the sustainable development of infrastructures. Indonesia’s new capital, Nusantara, will be a pilot project related to sustainable settlement development.

Jakarta is also one of the cities that has the potential for information exchange projects related to urban regeneration. Jakarta’s population of over 30 million is the reason for the need for urban regeneration. More than 40 percent of Jakarta’s land area is below sea level. Another problem is congestion in Jakarta which consistently ranks among the worst in the world.

knowledge exchange, Capacity Buildingand research

Indonesia’s new capital, Nusantara, is set to become a smart green city. The use of information, communication and infrastructure technologies is expected to produce work efficiency and improve the quality of government services. About 75 percent of the capital’s planned location will be open green space, of which 65 percent is a protected area and 10 percent is for food production.

According to President Joko Widodo’s records, 20 private Singaporean companies delivered Letters of Intent in Indonesia to invest in the future capital of Indonesia, Nusantara.

Technology Exchange Program

Singapore and Indonesia can increase the growth of the digital economy year on year through the Tech X program. This program is open to experienced individuals under the age of 30, with minimal undergraduate education and graduates ago. less than five years.

The universities included in this program are:

Singapore

National University of Singapore (NUS)

Nanyang Technological University (NTU)

Singapore Management University (SMU)

Singapore Institute of Technology (seated)

Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD)

Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS)

Indonesia

University of Indonesia

Gadjah Mada University

Bogor Agricultural Institute

Bandung Institute of Technology

November Tenth Institute of Technology

Airlangga University

University of Padjadjaran

Brawijaya University

University of Diponegoro

Bina Nusantara University

Telkom University

Collaboration of health services

Cooperation between the Indonesian and Singaporean Ministries of Health will be in terms of sharing knowledge, information, data and technology in the health sector.

Urban Search and Rescue (USAR)

Indonesian Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) and Singapore Civil Defense Force (Singapore Civil Defense Force) will cooperate by exchanging knowledge and experience. Later, these two organizations will help each other in the event of a natural disaster.

*If you find this article useful, please share it with your relatives, friends and friends. Interested in collaborating with KalderaNews.com? Please contact WhatsApp (0812 8027 7190) or email: kalderanews@gmail.com