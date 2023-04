Wednesday April 19, 2023 – Monocle Minute

Notice / Hannah Lucinda Smith New party life

Turkey’s third-largest political party is in the process of changing its name and the fallout could influence the outcome of the next election. The Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), a left-wing bloc co-chaired by Pervin Buldan (illustrated) which represents most of the country’s 20 million Kurds, faces a legal shutdown weeks before national elections on May 14. All of its current MPs could be barred from standing for election. The HDP therefore entered the polls with a new list of candidates, under a new party name: Gauche Verte. Stickers and leaflets printed with the new logo are piled up at party offices in Diyarbakir, the largest city in Turkey’s Kurdish region. It’s a game of cat and mouse that the Kurds of Turkey have grown accustomed to. Successive Kurdish parties have been repeatedly banned and reopened in new forms since the 1980 military coup. The HDP is the most successful: in June 2015, it became the first party of Kurdish origin to win 10 % of the vote at the national level, thus allowing its parliamentarians to enter parliament (the threshold was lowered to 7% last year). This deprived Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party of its absolute parliamentary majority for the first time. Erdogan now accuses the HDP of supporting terrorism. But by banning the party from parliament, where it currently holds 56 of 600 seats, it would strengthen its own control over the chamber. If the HDP were to be dissolved after the election of its deputies to parliament, the seats left vacant would be distributed among the other parties, according to the ratios they already hold. The HDP does not want to risk it. By presenting himself under another banner, he hopes to avoid a legal case. The Green Left is expected to get around 10% of the vote and, as it is not fielding its own presidential candidate, the party can support the main opposition hope, Kemal Kilicdaroglu. By trying to drive the Kurds out of politics, Erdogan could cast them as kingmakers. Hannah Lucinda Smith is Monocles correspondent in Istanbul. For more opinion, analysis and insight, subscribe to Monocle today.

