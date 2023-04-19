Trump ups the score in DeSantis’ backyard with endorsements





ORLANDO, Fla. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was in Washington on Tuesday to greet a parade of congressional Republicans interested in his new presidential campaign. Former President Donald Trump quickly rained down on that parade with a shower of mentions, including several from their home state.

Trump has so far been endorsed by at least six Republican members of Florida’s congressional delegation, two of whom signed up within hours of each other on Tuesday, with Trump backed by Representatives Greg Steube and John Rutherford.

MAGA Inc., a pro-Trump super PAC, later said Rep. Brian Mast of Florida also endorsed Trump. Mast’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As pressure mounted on the Trumps racking up endorsement wins in Florida, DeSantis announced support for Republican Rep. Laurel Lee on Tuesday. This is the only approval he has from the delegation of his country of origin. Lee was DeSantis’ first secretary of state.

The only people who like Ron DeSantis are those who’ve never met him, MAGA Inc. CEO Taylor Budowich said after Florida’s wave of Republicans backed Trump.

Trump has garnered far more support in Congress than DeSantis, who is not expected to announce his formal presidential bid until May or June.

DeSantis spent most of his first term building a reputation among national conservatives as the lofty ideal of what a governor should be, largely because of a hands-off approach to the Covid pandemic. But after Trump formally announced in November that he was running for president again, DeSantis was dogged by near-daily attacks from the notoriously pugilist former president. Since then, DeSantis’ popularity has declined in public polls, prompting some donors originally committed to DeSantis to question whether he is ready for the big leagues.

Trump now has at least half a dozen Florida congressional endorsements from a 20-person GOP delegation. He had previously won support from Representatives Matt Gaetz, Anna Paulina Luna and Cory Mills, all of whom had long been predicted to side with Trump. But he was also backed by Rep. Byron Donalds, a DeSantis ally who introduced him on his 2022 election night.

DeSantis’ political operation remains unfazed.

The men and women of Never Back Down are the grassroots voices calling on Governor DeSantis to come forward because they see a fighter who is not afraid to stand up against the woke left and the media to deliver real results said Erin Perrine, spokeswoman for pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down.

Donald’s endorsement, however, surprised DeSantis’ political team and prompted adviser Ryan Tyson to contact members of Florida’s congressional delegation to ask them not to endorse Trump for the foreseeable future. Steube is among the members Tyson called out but decided to back Trump anyway in an interview Tuesday afternoon.

I am happy and honored to endorse Donald J. Trump for president in 2024, Steube told Newsmax. He is the only person who can reverse, from day one, all these disastrous policies of the Biden administration. And the kinds of things that happened under the Biden administration would never have happened under President Trump.

Brian Jack, who was Trump’s White House political director, is leading what campaign aides say is a coordinated effort to roll out endorsements often timed with Trump’s trips to various states.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said: We were strategically deploying endorsements to coincide with the events we are hosting. There is a strategic way to do this to get the most out of your money. We were very aware of this; were very deliberate. There is a plan for all of this.

Although Trump was not on the road this week, several Florida lawmakers endorsed him in quick succession as DeSantis traveled to Washington to meet lawmakers across the country.

The meetings didn’t all go as DeSantis had planned. In a particularly humiliating moment, Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, backed Trump after he left the DeSantis group at the conservative Heritage Foundation.

I have met with Governor DeSantis, and while he has done a commendable job in Florida, there is no doubt in my mind that President Trump is the only leader capable of saving America from the leftist onslaught to which we are currently facing, Gooden said in a statement.

Overall, Trump has the endorsements of more than 50 members of Congress: 42 House members and nine senators. DeSantis has just three, all from House members.

Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, who offered an early endorsement of Trump’s 2024 candidacy, said in an interview that he encouraged his colleagues to support Trump’s campaign. Vance credited Trump’s political advisers for locking in congressional approvals and predicted that other “prominent senators” could soon join the list.

Vance also praised the strategic timing of recent Florida mentions.

“They’re rolling this thing out to maximum effect,” he said.

Former Republican Representative Francis Rooney of Florida, who did not officially endorse DeSantis but praised him and opposes Trump’s re-election bid, said there was a reason for the first wave of Trump’s Congressional Approvals: Job Security.

The penultimate reflex of an elected official is to keep his job. And the base here, a lot, they like Trump, said Rooney, a longtime GOP donor who represented a deeply conservative Southwest Florida seat from 2017 to 2021. Those members read this poll about his support after the indictment. The Democrats were super smart about indicting him. They would rather run against Trump.

Rooney, who was the US ambassador to the Vatican in President George W. Bush’s administration, said he still thinks it’s early and momentum will fluctuate.

At this point in 1976, no one was taking Jimmy Carter seriously. At this point, no one knew who Barack Obama was, he said. Things can change. People can climax early, and Trump certainly has more pitfalls to deal with.

Matt Dixon reported from Orlando, Jonathan Allen from Washington and Henry J. Gomez from Cleveland.

