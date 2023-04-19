Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump reveals new details of active investigation





It is incomprehensible that Ms. Debrow could offer competent and adequate counsel to her client who has been charged with other crimes, Willis claims in the filing.

It’s Willis’ first whisper about the investigation since January, when she described charging decisions in the inquest as imminent. His comments at the time followed the conclusion of a special grand jury investigation into Trump and his attempt to reverse the election results. While the special grand jury recommended criminal charges against countless people whose identities remain secret, the panel lacked the authority to issue the charges itself. Instead, Willis must present evidence to a traditional grand jury in order to issue formal charges, which may or may not align with special recommendations from grand juries.

Willis’ grand jury special investigation dragged on for nearly a year as it ferried a slew of high-profile figures into Trump’s inner circle, suggesting its investigation went beyond immediate allegations of potential breaches of election law in Georgia that Trump could have committed. She fought some of those witnesses, from Senator Lindsey Graham to former chief of staff Mark Meadows, to former national security adviser Mike Flynn and Rudy Giuliani in state and federal courts to get their testimony. . Willis is particularly interested in Trump’s Jan. 2, 2021, phone call in which he urged Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find just enough votes to reverse the election result.

Willis’ concerns about the legal representation of fake voters are not new. She sounded the alarm in November that some of them could have varying degrees of legal exposure and could be called to testify against each other or have interests that would require separate representation. At the time, the judge handling the case, Robert McBurney, allowed 10 of the voters to remain represented by a single attorney. But he agreed to demand that another, Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer, get separate representation because his degree of criminal exposure appeared to be higher than the others.

Fake voters were a key aspect of Trump’s bid to stay in power, despite losing the 2020 election. Summoning a set of pro-Trump voters in several states Trump lost, his allies pointed the finger at the competing voter rolls to argue that Congress or then-Vice President Mike Pence should choose between them on Jan. 6, 2021, when lawmakers gathered to count. electoral votes and finalizing the election results. Challenges filed by Trump’s congressional allies failed, and Pence ultimately dismissed Trump’s repeated insistence that he had the single-handed power to stop certification himself, ending the latest attempt. of Trump to stay in power.

Many of the fake Republican voters were activists or party presidents in those states, and they helped summon Republican voters in December, when Bidens’ certified voters also gathered to formalize his victory in those states. Fake voters in at least five of the states Biden won, including Georgia, signed certificates claiming they were those states’ legitimate presidential voters. While many fake voters claimed they weren’t told they would become components of Trump’s Jan. 6 plans, only that their actions were necessary to preserve legal challenges, others were more intimately involved. with figures from Trump’s inner circle.

Many of them have already been subpoenaed by federal prosecutors also investigating Trump’s election scheme, and dozens of them have been subpoenaed and testified before the Jan. 6 select committee.

Trump has already been indicted in New York for alleged crimes related to silent payments and a cover-up just before the 2016 election. But the Fulton County and federal probe could present threats longer-term legal challenges as prosecutors move closer to final charging decisions.

