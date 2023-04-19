



During the second day of his trip to Asia, Prime Minister R. Petr Fiala honored the memory of the national hero, writer and one of the first surgeons of Southeast Asia, Jos Rizal, in the capital of Philippines, Manila. On the same day, he met with the President of the Republic of Indonesia Jok Widodo in Jakarta. Prime Minister Fiala held talks with President Joko Widodo in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta. Together in the presidential palace in Bogor, they planted a tree as a symbol of future cooperation. Prime Minister Fiala again congratulated Indonesia for the chairmanship of the G20 countries, which Indonesia chaired for the first time last year. “Indonesia is a debt for us. It’s an interesting problem for esk companies, it’s a huge market with a lot of business problems. At one point we talked about concrete things. Some Czech companies work here and I am here to share Czech know-how in the field of digitalization, hydroelectricity, waste management or innovation in agriculture The purchase of 17 Czech L410 civil aircraft in Kunovice by the Indonesian airlines is completely reduced. The first contracts are expected to be signed this year, and therefore Czech companies will be heavily dependent on the modernization of Indonesian aircraft.” Prime Minister Fiala said after the meeting. The field of defense industry has great potential, and for Czech entrepreneurs, the project of the new capital Ibu Kota Nusantara represents a series of business opportunities, where the main opportunity for them is in the field of cities. intelligent, but also in the field of engineering cities, telematics applications, urban mobility, etc. „The Indonesian side has changed the terms of cooperation in the field of health, here we work with the company Linet, and in transport with the company Koda Transportation. The defense industry has great potential in this country, and the defense industry sector represents long-term collaboration. Czech companies apply here for billion-dollar contracts for the modernization of the local army. spn here in Indonesia is, for example, the Czechoslovak group company”, usable for pressing. During this meeting, 8 cooperation contracts and protocols in various industries will be signed. Particularly in the fields of transport, defence, cybersecurity, but also memoranda between universities, for example. Before leaving for Indonesia, the Prime Minister, Manila Mayor Maria Sheila Lacuna-Panganová and Philippine Minister of National Defense Carlito G. Galvez Jr., honored the memory of Jose Rizal. He was responsible for the independence of the Philippines. He was executed in 1896 and a monument stands at the site of the execution. Jos Rizal and his legacy are also linked to esque. Notably thanks to his banter with Professor Ferdinand Blumentritt from Litomiska Stedokola. A bust of José Rizal was unveiled in 2018 in the lobby of the Czech National Bank in Prague. Prime Minister Fiala has just received the key to the city of Manila for this involvement. In the following days, Prime Minister Fiala will travel to Singapore, Vietnam, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. In the middle, he will travel to Jakarta for a presentation of the construction of the new capital Ibu Kota Nusantara and meet his compatriots. Subsequently, Prime Minister Fiala moved to Singapore.

