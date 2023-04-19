Apple CEO Tim Cook to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Delhi store launch, to talk jobs and iPhone production





Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday (April 19) ahead of the launch of the brand’s second official store in India, according to a new CNBC report. Tim Cook opened Apple BKC, the first official Apple Store in India, on April 18 in Mumbai. The tech giant’s second official store will be open to the public from April 20. It is located in the Select Citywalk shopping mall in the Saket area of ​​the nation’s capital. Apple has seen significant growth in the Indian market over the past few years and experts believe India is the next China for the Cupertino-based tech giant. Although the Indian market is dominated by Google’s Android OS, Apple has significantly increased its production capacity in the country. JP Morgan estimates that Apple will shift about 25% of its iPhone production to India over the next two years. According to the report, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are likely to discuss Apple’s India expansion plan. Narendra Modi would be keen to know how Apple will create new job opportunities in India and how the brand can support the “Make in India” initiative. Narendra Modi last met with Apple CEO Tim Cook in 2017. The executives also met during Cook’s visit to India in 2016. Since then, Apple’s iPhone sales have seen a strong increase in India, thanks to local production and static prices. Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tim Cook is also expected to have a meeting with Indian Deputy IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

