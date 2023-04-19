Trump news today: Trump mocks new NFT trading cards as ex-president rails against Elon Musk





Trump claims New York courthouse staff were crying during his arrest

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inboxGet our free Inside Washington email

Donald Trump has released a second iteration of his NFT Trading Cards, leading to mockery online.

The former president announced on Tuesday (April 18) that he was selling another series of NFT trading cards that he launched last December.

I am happy to inform you that due to the great success of my previously launched DIGITAL TRADE CARDS, we are doing it again, SERIES 2, AVAILABLE NOW, Mr. Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

The second set of cards consists of eight different NFTS, all priced at $99. But on Twitter, people laughed at the new artwork.

The release comes as a judge ruled that Mr Trump’s rape case against E Jean Carroll will go ahead as planned next week, overturning the former presidents’ delay claim.

In other matters, Mr. Trump’s battle with his Republican rival Ron DeSantis continues to escalate.

A super PAC supporting the Florida governor released a TV ad accusing Mr Trump of stealing pages from the Biden-Pelosi playbook.

Mr. Trump fired back at Truth Social on Monday, furious that Ron DeSanctus was spreading Democratic misinformation!

Key PointsView Latest Update 1681883100McConnell dodges questions on Trump indictment

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell joked with reporters about the response to Donald Trump’s indictment on Tuesday as he returned for his first regular press conference after being hospitalized for a fall.

John BowdenApril 19, 2023, 6:45 a.m.

1681879500Dominion Wins $787M From Fox As Election Lawsuit Settles: Lies Have Consequences

Moments before the start of oral argument in one of the largest libel suits in US history, Fox News agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by a voting machine company that accused the network of broadcasting false statements on his activities in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election.

Fox settled for $787.5 million, about half Dominions’ original request of $1.6 billion.

Alex Woodward has the story:

John Bowden19 April 2023 05:45

1681875920Elvis, BBQ Chef, Gold Chess Piece: Trump Laughed Nightmare Fuel NFT Trading Cards All for $99

Donald Trump has released a second iteration of his NFT Trading Cards, leading to mockery online.

The former president announced on Tuesday (April 18) that he was selling another series of NFT trading cards that he launched last December.

I am happy to inform you that due to the great success of my previously launched DIGITAL TRADE CARDS, we are doing it again, SERIES 2, AVAILABLE NOW, Mr. Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

The second set of cards consists of eight different NFTS, all priced at $99. But on Twitter, people laughed at the new artwork.

Learn more:

John Bowden19 April 2023 04:45

1681872320George Santos introduces bill bearing Nicki Minaj’s name as he announces re-election bid

George Santos is officially running for re-election in 2024, even as he faces multiple investigations by the House Ethics Committee, the FBI and local authorities.

And he’s marking his bid for a second term with a bill named in honor of Nicki Minaj, the New York-born rapper whose comments expressing skepticism about vaccines clearly resonated with the congressman as it seeks to prevent the federal government from mandating the administration of any vaccine. which hasn’t been on the market for a decade.

It would, however, provide an exception for public health emergencies such as the Covid-19 crisis.

Learn more about the pro-Trump congressman embroiled in New York scandal:

John Bowden19 April 2023 03:45

1681868720Nonprofits seek to disqualify Trump from 2024 ballot following Jan. 6 riot

Two nonprofit groups, including the group that challenged the eligibility of several House GOP members to serve because of their support for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, are seeking to use the same provision of the U.S. Constitution to prevent Donald Trump from voting next year.

Mr Trump’s support for the attack, the groups say, would fall under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, which prohibits any officer of the United States who has engaged in an insurrection or rebellion against the country after taking an oath to uphold the Constitution to serve in any federal office.

It’s a long-running attempt by the groups, but spells out the kind of resistance Mr. Trump will face, even from centrist-aligned organizations, as 2024 approaches, thanks to the chaos of 2020 and early 2021.

Learn more about Andrew Feinberg:

John Bowden19 April 2023 02:45

1681865120Disney hosts first-ever Pride Night as DeSantis threatens company

Disney has announced that it will host its first-ever “Pride Nite” event, a move that will no doubt drive another wedge between the entertainment titan and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Hours before the announcement, Mr. DeSantis held a press conference where he laid out a menu of potential retaliatory plans he could undertake to get back at Disney for using murky property law to retain his autonomy.

These plots included raising park taxes, building a jail next door, or selling the land surrounding Disney to another theme park. The governor also pointed to a bill that would impose new inspection regulations on Disney.

Craig Graziosi has the story:

John Bowden19 April 2023 01:45

1681861520McCarthy slams Biden for not negotiating with GOP on debt limit

The White House may be on track for a political victory on the debt limit, as the House GOP chairman seems at least somewhat reluctant to threaten Americas Credit by blocking an increase in the debt limit. the debt.

But that hasn’t stopped Kevin McCarthy from pounding President Joe Biden on not negotiating with Republicans on spending cuts at all, as the White House has argued the president wants to see the GOP’s budget proposal. in its entirety before such discussions begin.

Reporting by John Bowden of Washington, DC.

John Bowden19 April 2023 00:45

1681857920George Santos’ campaign is running at a loss this year, election documents show

As he officially announces his candidacy for re-election, George Santos has already encountered his first snag.

The campaign finances of the Republican, who is under scrutiny for exaggerating or fabricating many details of his backstory, are in bad shape. It’s running at a loss of $3,000 this year, Axios reports.

John Bowden18 April 2023 23:45

1681856120If news taints jurors in rape trial, Trump shares blame, judge says

Donald Trump’s rape trial will begin next week as scheduled after a federal judge on Monday denied his lawyer’s request for a month-long delay, saying the former president cannot make public statements to promote pre-trial publicity and then claim it is prejudicial to him and reason to delay a trial.

Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said the civil trial on the claims against Trump by longtime columnist E Jean Carroll will begin as scheduled on April 25. Trump denies the rape took place or that he ever knew Carroll.

John Bowden18 April 2023 23:15

1681854320ICYMI: Protesters shout at Jim Jordan outside House hearing in New York

Let the public in, shouted a group of protesters from the hallway just outside the room where Mr. Jordan and the House Judiciary Committee held their meeting on Monday,

Outside the Jacob Javits Federal Building in midtown Manhattan, another group of protesters chanted: Hey hey, ho, ho, Jim Jordans gotta go.

Reporting by Ariana Baio from New York.

John Bowden18 April 2023 22:45

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/donald-trump-trading-cards-nft-elon-musk-b2322402.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related