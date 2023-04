Defense Secretary Austin will meet with officials in Sweden.

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III is due to meet with officials in Sweden on Wednesday, then lead an international meeting in Germany on Friday to coordinate aid to Ukraine, as Kiev demands more weapons to fight invaders Russians ahead of an offensive that Ukrainian and Western officials say is in sight. President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed frustration on Sunday over delays in supplying arms to Ukrainian forces, which have been fighting a pitched battle against his outsized adversary for more than a year. The eastern town of Bakhmut, where fighting has raged for 10 months, has been a particularly bloody battleground for both sides. Every time we hear that the promised supply of weapons is delayed, every time there are doubts about the type of weapons for Ukraine, the range or other quality characteristics, every time it means Ukrainian soldiers are giving their lives, he said in his evening speech to the nation on Monday. Mr. Austin met with British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace in Washington on Monday. Mr Wallace was optimistic about Ukraine’s momentum on the battlefield, but warned the war was likely to drag on into next year.

Mr Austin is due to meet his Swedish counterpart, Pal Jonson, on Wednesday. The Pentagon said the talks would include topics of common interest related to security and the delivery of more weapons to Ukraine. It was unclear whether this would include Sweden’s stalled bid to join NATO. The country neighbors Finland, which shares a long border with Russia, and the two teamed up to submit offers for full NATO membership last year after Ukraine was invaded. by Russia. Sweden, however, was left on the sidelines last month, when Turkey’s parliament gave Finland the final necessary approval but denied it to Sweden, as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the country to harbor Kurdish personalities whom it considers to be terrorists. On Friday, Austin will lead talks at Ramstein Air Base in Germany with officials from more than 40 countries, a collective known as the Ukrainian Contact Group. The group has met regularly at the base over the past year to discuss and coordinate military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. Those talks will likely focus on sending more weapons to Ukraine, which has said for months that troops are running out of ammunition and using artillery shells faster than its allies can produce and supply. The claims were corroborated by leaked US intelligence documents that began circulating widely this month. Austin spoke with Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Defense Minister, on Monday to discuss priorities ahead of the Ramstein meeting, according to A declaration of the Ministry of Defence.

