Dangerous at the top: China’s anti-corruption campaign targets billionaires and bankers | China

A moment of pity for the ultra-rich. According to the Hurun Global Rich List, China has more billionaires than any other country. But it is also the place where the rich must watch their backs.

On Friday, Fu Xiaodong, a former senior China Development Bank official, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for accepting 4.3 million yuan (503,466) in bribes during his tenure between 2007 and 2020. A few days earlier, the former director of the Supreme People’s Court Enforcement Bureau was sentenced to 12 years in prison for accepting bribes worth 22.74 million yuan (2 .65 million). Meng Xiao was found guilty of abusing his position for profit for more than a decade.

That a public servant whose influence could be bought has been expelled from the system is apparently a victory for due process. But last week, the condemnation came following a series of investigations launched by China’s anti-corruption watchdog, as Xi renews his drive to clean up and vet Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials. ) and beyond. Scrutiny has become the new norm in China, says Yuen Yuen Ang, a Johns Hopkins University professor and author of a book on corruption in Chinese politics. The campaign extends beyond the fight against corruption and into enforcing ideological conformity with the party line.

Since Xi came to power in 2012, one of his hallmark policies has been his fight against corruption. Xi sees corruption as an existential threat to the CCP and has made no secret of his desire to eradicate tigers (corrupt senior officials) and flies (low-level cadres). In Xi’s first year in office, more than 180,000 officials were disciplined, up from about 160,000 the previous year. Over the next decade, 3.7 million executives were punished by the parties’ anti-corruption watchdog, including about 1% of national and provincial leaders.

As well as helping to rid Xi of his political rivals, the campaign has been popular with the Chinese public, with many appalled at the accumulation of wealth that increasingly comes with political office. The riches were often astonishing: a new study published by the Stone Center on Socio-economic Inequality, a research institute, found that in the decade since Xi took office, 91% of officials convicted of corruption were from the top 1% of the population. Chinese urban population. Without their ill-gotten gains, only 6% would have belonged to this elite segment. Authors Li Yang, Branko Milanovic and Yaoqi Lin note that corruption is therefore a very powerful mechanism of upward income mobility.

Powerful politicians often find friends in the booming world of China’s private entrepreneurs. These businessmen thrive when their bosses rise and perish together when their bosses fall, says Ang, a professor at Johns Hopkins. This year, more than 50 senior officials of major banks and state-owned enterprises have been investigated or sanctioned by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), the anti-corruption watchdog. corruption. The party views financial risks as a matter of national security. In February, the CCDI published an essay on the fight against corruption that criticized financial elitism in particular.

Several big names have been swept away in the purge. In March, the CCDI referred Zhao Weiguo, a semiconductor tycoon, to prosecutors after concluding that Zhao engaged in corrupt practices when he was chairman of Tsinghua Unigroup. The company was once one of China’s leading computer chipmakers, before being declared bankrupt in 2021. In recent weeks, the CCDI has also announced investigations into Liu Liange, the former president of the Bank of China , and Li Xiaopeng, the former state chairman. belonging to the financial conglomerate China Everbright Group. Bao Fan, a billionaire tech banker, was taken in by authorities in February to help with an investigation and has not been seen in public since.

Xi is personally suspicious of financiers and their loyalty to the party. After its crackdown on corruption began in 2013, Chinese elites began moving their money out of the country. In 2014, China had nearly $4 billion in foreign exchange reserves; in two years, that figure had fallen by almost a quarter, and it has yet to recover. Moreover, the party knows that corruption tends to follow money. Top leaders, including President Xi, have repeatedly insisted on preventing corruption in capital-intensive areas, says Zhu Jiangnan of the University of Hong Kong.

James Palmer, associate editor of Foreign Policy magazine and a longtime China watcher, noted that in recent months Chinese officials have started talking about the need for a sweet potato economy, a term used to the first time in 2021 by Xi to describe Chinese companies that remain rooted in China and under CCP control, even as they grow to absorb sunlight and nutrients from the global economy.

It’s not just the financiers who were swept away in the latest purge. On April 9, the CCDI said he would investigate 30 public companies and the General Sports Administration; several football officials have already been investigated.

The shift to studying larger fish is part of a trend. Zeren Li from Yale University notes that in the early years of the anti-corruption campaign, most targets were local officials. But in recent years, attention has shifted to central ministries and specialized inspectorates, such as the latest on finance.

Some might wonder why, after more than a decade of purges, the party under Xi still seems to be weeding out the problems. Ling Li, a lecturer at the University of Vienna, says the very structure of the party breeds corruption: a lack of transparency benefits both autocratic leaders and unscrupulous cadres. Moreover, notes Ling, oversight bodies such as the CCDI are centralized, while corruption occurs in a highly decentralized manner. This means that you always have more corruption than the anti-corruption agency has the capacity to investigate.