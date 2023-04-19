Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express on April 25, route extends to Kasaragod





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express on April 25. The train was originally scheduled to travel the Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur route. The route has now been extended and will continue to Kasaragod as requested by Union Minister V Muraleedharan, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. Vaishnaw has announced the extension of the first Vande Bharat Express from Kerala to Kasaragod for Kerala journalists. Kerala Railways will upgrade the tracks in three phases, according to the minister’s statement. The government has authorized a budget of Rs 381 crore to upgrade the entire track from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram for a maximum speed of 110 km/h during Phase I which will take 18 months. The second phase of the track will take 2-3.5 years to complete, including the straightening of the bends and necessary modifications. Upon completion, the track’s speed potential will increase to 130 km/h. Thiruvananthapuram is a major urban area with smaller sub-cities surrounding it. Vaishnaw also said that another Vande Bharat Express from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram will become a reality in the coming months, reports The new Indian Express. On April 17, the Vande Bharat Express made its first successful test run, covering a distance of 480 km between Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur in seven hours and 10 minutes. Currently, the fastest train on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur route is the Rajdhani Express, which covers the distance from Thiruvananthapuram to New Delhi in about eight hours. Other essential trains on the same route include the Jan Shatabdi Express and the Maveli Express, which take around nine hours and 20 minutes and ten hours respectively. Our goal is to connect all State by Vande Bharat trains by the end of May this year, Vaishnaw said. More Vande Bharat Express trains will be introduced in Kerala, according to the minister, who has currently assigned one train.

