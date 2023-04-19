Trump wants to make homelessness illegal





Former President Donald Trump’s plan to end homelessness is to criminalize it, an idea that critics find appalling.

“As part of my strategy, working with the states, we will ban city camping wherever possible,” Trump said in a video posted Tuesday. “Violators of these prohibitions will be arrested, but they will be given the opportunity to accept treatment and services if they agree to be rehabilitated.”

There were nearly 600,000 Americans homeless last year, and according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness (NAEH), there has been an organized effort across the country to make homelessness illegal. Several states have already passed such bills, including Texas, Tennessee and Missouri, the NAEH says on its website.

In California, the state with the largest homeless population, Trump in 2019 demanded their eviction from Los Angeles and other cities in the state, The Washington Post reported at the time, stating that Trump had pushed White House officials to get homeless people off the streets and into government-supported facilities.

Former President Donald Trump addresses the crowd Friday at the National Rifle Association’s annual forum in Indianapolis, Indiana. Trump shared a video to Truth Social on Tuesday that unveiled his plan for homelessness, which would make homelessness illegal. Scott Olson/Getty Images

That same year, Trump also criticized Representative Elijah Cummings’ Maryland congressional district, which he said was filled with homeless people and called Baltimore “disgusting” and “rodent infested”. Trump critics responded by sharing photos of neighborhoods in Republican-controlled districts that also depicted homelessness, poverty and waste.

Newsweek reached out to representatives for Trump, the National Coalition for the Homeless and NAEH for comment via email.

….As proven last week during a congressional tour, the border is clean, efficient and well run, just busy. Cumming District is a disgusting mess, infested with rats and rodents. If he spent more time in Baltimore he might be able to help clean up this very dangerous and dirty place

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

Trump in 2020, according to the Associated Press, pushed to end former President Barack Obama’s House First initiative, which prioritized finding housing for the homeless without any requirements. Once housing is obtained, the person is offered social services, such as vocational training, drug treatment and counselling.

Trump’s latest plan, released as he seeks the Republican presidential nomination, is unconstitutional and will deter people from seeking help when they really need it, said Alan Mills, executive director of the Uptown People’s Law Center told Newsweek in a phone interview Tuesday. Mills said he was appalled by Trump’s remarks but not surprised by the former president’s antics based on Trump’s long history of anti-homelessness agendas.

“It’s blatantly constitutional that you can’t arrest people just because they don’t have a home,” Mills said. “But more importantly, it doesn’t work. People aren’t homeless because they fear punishment. People are homeless because they don’t have a home.”

The civil rights lawyer said whenever homelessness is criminalized it results in people being far less likely to contact social services or non-profit groups for fear of being reported for a crime . He said it could have even bigger implications by discouraging those who would normally volunteer or help the homeless.

“If you’re worried about getting arrested for supporting someone who is committing a crime, are you going to deliver them free water? Are you going to deliver them a meal? The next thing that will happen is that Trump will criminalize helping people who commit the crime of being homeless,” Mills said, adding that he witnessed it in his neighborhood where local politicians were trying to stop the distribution of food on the grounds that it only encouraged homelessness.

Trump said his proposal calls for the creation of “tent cities” and the relocation of homeless people to “large, cheap plots of land” with access to doctors, psychiatrists, social workers and health specialists. detox. He says his plan will make cities “liveable” and “beautiful” again.

“For those who are just temporarily out of luck, we will work to help them quickly reintegrate into normal life. For those with addictions, addictions and common mental health issues, we will put them into treatment.”

While social media users were divided over the plan, many found it “abhorrent”. VoteVets, a veterans advocacy group, said on Twitter that rather than continuing to help homeless veterans, “Trump wants to find them and dump them in what can be described as internment camps.”

However, some praised Trump’s idea. Brigitte Gabriel, a conservative author and anti-Islam activist, tweeted: “[President] Joe Biden wants to solve the homeless problem in Ukraine. Donald Trump wants to solve the problem of homelessness in the United States.”

Joe Biden wants to solve the homeless problem in Ukraine. Donald Trump wants to solve the homelessness problem in the United States.

We deserve a president who wants to put America first.

— Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) April 18, 2023

Mills said that if politicians are serious about solving homelessness, the solution is simple: provide people with housing. He cited the Housing First program as an example of how providing permanent housing can improve quality of life and allow people to focus on their well-being and personal goals.

“It is much easier to provide, for example, mental health care and addiction treatment when people have a house instead of a tent,” he said, adding that American cities must focus on building more affordable housing rather than punishing people who are already broke. on their luck.

