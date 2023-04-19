I N THE PAST month or two, the Chinese tech giants showed up. Baidu, Huawei, SenseTime and Alibaba have all flaunted their artificial intelligence ( AI ), which can power products and applications such as image generators, voice assistants and search engines. Some have introduced AI -powered chatbots similar to Chat Google Tags , the American-developed humanoid talker that has dazzled users. The new offerings go by names like Ernie Bot (Baidu), SenseChat (SenseTime) and Tongyi Qianwen (Alibaba). The latter roughly translates to the truth from a thousand questions. But in China, the Communist Party defines the truth.

AI poses a challenge to Chinese leaders. Generative sorting, which processes text, image, audio, or video inputs to create new outputs, shows great promise. Chinese tech companies, hit hard in recent years by regulatory repression and the pandemic, see generative AI as creating vast new revenue streams, similar to the opportunities offered by the advent of the internet or the smartphone.

The party, however, sees generative AI as opening vast new avenues for information to spread beyond his control. Its leaders may draw different comparisons than tech executives with the internet, which once seemed destined to help democratize China by increasing access to unfiltered information and easy communication tools. Nailing jelly to a wall was how, in 2000, Bill Clinton described party attempts to control the web. Yet, by deploying an army of censors and digital barricades, the party has largely succeeded in creating an internet that serves its own purposes and has cultivated an industry around it. Could something similar happen with AI ?

New jelly, new nails

Rules proposed by China’s top internet regulator on April 11 clarify governments’ concerns. According to the Cyberspace Administration of China ( CAC ), companies must submit a safety assessment to the state before using generative AI products to provide services to the public. Companies would be responsible for the content generated by these tools. Such content, according to the rules, must not subvert state power, incite secession, harm national unity, or disrupt the economic or social order. And this must be in line with the fundamental socialist values ​​of the country. These restrictions may seem arcane, but similar rules, applied to the internet, allow the party to suppress any speech, from Tibetan and Uyghur rights to democracy, feminism or gay literature.

China’s proposals come as governments around the world wrestle with how to regulate AI . Some, like the Americas and Britain, prefer a light touch, relying on existing laws to control the technology. Others seem to think that new regulatory regimes are needed. The European Union has proposed a law that categorizes the different uses of AI and applies increasingly stringent requirements based on the degree of risk. China’s approach seems more piecemeal and reactionary. Last year, for example, the party feared deepfake images and videos would disrupt the tightly controlled information environment, so it issued rules on the technology that resemble the new regulations. A prohibited clause AI -media generated without watermarks or other original clear labels.

There are other similarities with the Chinese approach to the Internet. Its web controls, often referred to as the Great Firewall, can seem monolithic. But preventing harmful foreign content is only part of a more complex effort, developed over time and involving many different agencies and companies. The first step was to lay the groundwork for an internet that the party could control, says Matt Sheehan of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a think tank in Washington. Today, the Chinese government is once again flexing its bureaucratic muscles and adding to its regulatory toolbox, this time with AI in mind. Mandating security reviews and forcing companies to register their algorithms with the state are examples, says Sheehan.

China’s control of the internet hasn’t stifled innovation: just look at companies like ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of popular short-video app TikTok. But when it comes to generative AI it’s hard to see how a Chinese company could create something as expansive and humanistic (i.e. unpredictable) as Chat Google Tags while respecting government rules.

THE CAC says that the information generated by these tools must be true and accurate and that the data used to form it must be objective. The party has its own definitions of these words. But even the most advanced AI tools based on big language models will sometimes spout things that are actually wrong. For a product like Chat Google Tags , which feeds on hundreds of gigabytes of data from all over the internet, it’s hard to sort through the entries for objectivity. Strict enforcement of Chinese rules would virtually halt the development of the generation AI in China.

For this reason, experts doubt that the measures will be strictly enforced. The draft regulation leaves room for moderation. When generated content violates the rules, the government requires filtering and other similar measures and optimization training within three months. This resembles the modification of models done by Western companies to, for example, prevent their chatbots from spitting out homophobic content or providing instructions on how to make a bomb. Local AI the regulations introduced by the city of Shanghai are even more relaxed, stipulating that minor breaches of the rules might not be punished at all.

The arbitrariness of the CAC s proposed rules mean he can tighten or loosen as he sees fit. Such flexibility in other countries could be seen as a good thing. But as big internet companies can attest, the Chinese government has a history of rewriting and selectively enforcing rules based on the whims of President Xi Jinping. In recent years, companies in areas such as e-commerce, social media and video games have had to rethink their business models. In 2021, for example, state media declared video games to be spiritual opium and regulators told game companies to stop focusing on the bottom line and instead work on reducing the children’s gambling addiction. If Mr. Xi does not like where generative AI goes, it also has the power to reset this industry.

one way chinese AI companies could be held back by limiting the personal data made available to train their AI models. The party runs the most sophisticated surveillance state in the world, collecting masses of information about its citizens. Until recently, Chinese tech companies were also able to suck up personal data, the lifeblood of many online businesses. But this era of freewheeling seems to be coming to an end (for the private sector). Now, companies wishing to use certain types of personal data must, in theory, obtain consent. Last year the CAC fined Didi Global, a ride-sharing company, the equivalent of $1.2 billion for illegally collecting and mishandling user data. (The move was also seen as punishment for the company’s decision, since reversed, to go public in America instead of China.) Under the draft generation rules AI companies would be responsible for protecting users’ personal information.

Plan to worry

THE CAC s the proposed regulations come six years after China presented a master plan for AI which called for major breakthroughs by 2025 and industry dominance by 2030. Progress towards these ends has been mixed. Chinese companies in areas such as AI -assisted image recognition and autonomous driving, which have much less to fear from governments’ concern for social stability, are doing well. They benefit from a lot of public money in fact, some provide tools that allow state repression. But China is still behind America in terms of investment and innovation. Potential foreign backers have been put off by US sanctions on some Chinas AI giants. Worse still, America has restricted exports to China of the type of advanced semiconductors that power AI a move that could hamper the industry.

China could have more regulatory success. According to the master plan, the country must have drafted the global code of ethics for AI by 2030. That’s overkill, but its rules on generating AI are more detailed and extensive than those suggested elsewhere and thus influence the debate on how to deal with new technology. China’s ability to quickly establish new regulations means that other countries will learn from them. One of the risks is that it moves too forcefully and hinders innovation. But Jeffrey Ding of George Washington University points to the other side of the argument. Noting the ingenuity of Chinese internet companies, he says, “Sometimes limits on creativity drive innovation more.”