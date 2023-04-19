Increase in Covid-19 cases, President Jokowi reiterates the importance of vaccinations and masks





PRESS OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT President Joko Widodo during the dissemination of information on the importance of vaccines, booster shots and wearing masks at the presidential palace in Bogor, broadcast via the Youtube channel of the presidential secretariat, Wednesday (19/4/2024) . JAKARTA, KOMPAS Amid the increasing spread of Covid-19, President Joko Widodo has once again reminded residents of the importance of vaccination and booster shots. The public is also invited to remain vigilant by continuing to respect health protocols, in particular the wearing of a mask. Currently, the spread of Covid is starting to increase somewhat. However, we don’t need to overreact. For this reason, I remind you again of the importance of vaccination, both the first and the second vaccination. booster the first and the second, said President Joko Widodo in his statement at the presidential palace in Bogor which was broadcast via the Youtube channel of the presidential secretariat, Wednesday (4/19/2024).

Also read: Cases rise, communities welcome to test Covid-19 independently President Jokowi reminded the public not to feel safe and not to complete government-recommended vaccinations. The Head of State also asked the population to remain vigilant and to follow the government’s recommendations to suppress the Covid-19 affair. This can be achieved by continuing to put in place sanitary protocols, for example using a mask if you feel sick. And, I ask those who feel the flu or fever to wear a mask. Likewise, those with comorbidities should use a mask. And, if you encounter elderly people (elderly residents), you should also wear a mask, he said. KOMPAS/SONYA HELLEN SINOMBOR The atmosphere of Covid-19 Inclusive Vaccination Implementation in Ratenggaro Traditional Village, Maliti Bondo Ate Village, Kodi Bangedo, Southwest Sumba, NTT, Sunday (12/3/2023) afternoon. Also read: Wearing a mask is the right way to fight Covid-19 Furthermore, President Jokowi also reminded the public to remain obedient in maintaining cleanliness by washing hands after activities. Finally, don’t forget to wash your hands after our activities, he says. Earlier, separately, the Director General of Disease Prevention and Control of the Ministry of Health, Maxi Rein Rondonuwu, said that ahead of Eid Al-Fitr 2023, there was a trend of increasing cases of Covid-19. However, seen from the indicators of the World Health Organization (WHO), namely the indicators for the community, it is still below level 1. So, we hope that (the local residents) obey booster“Even if there is an increase (cases of Covid-19), we hope it will be safe,” Maxi said in the statement from the Jakarta Health Post Monitoring Team earlier this week. Also read: Booster shots are increasingly important amid easing Meanwhile, quoted in a press release dated April 17, 2023, PT Kereta Api Indonesia (Persero) provides vaccination services booster free of charge in the stations as well as in the facilities of the Mediska Clinic, namely the KAI health facilities located in the environment of the station, for future train passengers. This step is intended to help customers qualify for long-distance train travel. COMPASS/BAHANA PATRIA GUPTA Workers at a mask shop in Wonokromo area, Surabaya, East Java, Wednesday (02/08/2023). According to the company manager, Abdi, although it is no longer an obligation, sales of masks in Surabaya are still promising. This is supported by the high awareness among residents to maintain their health amid a sloping pandemic. Read also: Travel conditions are relaxed, vaccination coverage must be further increased Vaccine service booster Currently available at Gambir Station, Pasar Senen Station, Semarang Tawang Station, Purwokerto Station, Surabaya Pasar Turi Station, Surabaya Gubeng Station, Malang Station, Bandung Medical Clinic, Cirebon Medical Clinic, Yogyakarta Medical Clinic, Madiun Medical Clinic, Medical Clinic Jember, Ketapang Medical Clinic and Probolinggo Medical Clinic. We urge potential passengers to get vaccinated no later than D-1 before the departure date so that they are not too tight with the train’s departure schedule, said KAI’s vice president of public relations, Joni Martinus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kompas.id/baca/humaniora/2023/04/19/kasus-covid-19-naik-presiden-jokowi-ingatkan-lagi-pentingnya-vaksinasi-dan-masker The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related