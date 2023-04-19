



All governments since 1992 have recognized obesity as a serious threat to public health. Since then, different administrations have produced at least 14 strategies, 689 policies and 10 goals, and at least 14 created and closed key institutions and agencies, according to a new report from the Institute for Government think tank. Despite all of this, obesity has continued to become a problem for individuals, the NHS and the UK. John Major (conservative), 1990-1997 The 1992 Nation’s Health White Paper was the first to define a comprehensive role for government in preventing health problems, not just treating them.

Setting a target to reduce the proportion of obese people in the population to 6% of men and 8% of women by 2005, the first of many such targets ministers have since set. Tony Blair (Labour), 1997-2007 Creation of a 12-member ministerial committee on public health. Pleaded for a new national health contract between the State, individuals and communities. Set up the Health Development Agency, public health observatories and the Food Standards Agency. These issue advice on nutrition and instruct food producers to make their products healthier.

In 2004, a target was agreed to halt the annual increase in obesity among children under 11 by 2010.

Ban on advertising of unhealthy products on children’s television, introduction of the Healthy Start program and free fruits and vegetables for children aged four to six. Set up the School Food Trust to advise on how to make school meals healthier. Gordon Brown (Labour), 2007-2010 Set a target of reducing the percentage of overweight and obese children to 2000 levels by 2020. Said maintaining a healthy weight remains primarily the responsibility of individuals. Launch of the 75m Change4Life healthy eating campaign aimed at parents. Invest 1.3 billion in improving school feeding and school sports. Coalition (conservative/liberal democrat), 2010-2015 Launch of a public health strategy. But austerity has led to major cuts in public health grants received by local councils as well as school sports and healthy eating programmes.

As part of its accountability agreement, the coalition urged food manufacturers to do more to ensure their products contain less fat, salt and sugar.

Set up Public Health England to oversee improvements in public health, including obesity. David Cameron (curator), 2015-2016 Theresa May (Conservator), 2016-2019 Publication of three strategies on childhood obesity in three years. Set a national ambition to halve childhood obesity, but did not specify a date. Michael Gove, Mays’ environment secretary, has tasked Leon co-founder Henry Dimbleby with undertaking a food policy review, although few recommendations have been implemented. Boris Johnson (Conservative), 2019-2022 Driven by a stint in intensive care with Covid-19 and his recognition of the links between obesity and the disease, Johnson promised in 2020 to introduce a series of policies. They included restricting the advertising of foods high in fat, salt or sugar (HFSS) on television before the 9 p.m. turnaround; limit the use of buy-one-get-one-free style price promotions; and controlling where HFSS foods might be displayed in stores. However, only the last of these three policies has been implemented. The others have been delayed.

