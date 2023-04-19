Erdogan worried about developments in Tunisia





Trkiye’s president said on Tuesday evening that he would approach the Tunisian authorities to express his concern over the arrest of Ennahda party leader Rached Ghannouchi. “The current administration in Tunisia has arrested Brother Ghannouchi. We have not yet been able to contact the Tunisian authorities by telephone but we will continue to try to reach them. If we can talk to them, we will tell them that we are doing so. don’t find it appropriate,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a TV interview. Tunisian security forces arrested Ghannouchi on Monday evening and took him for questioning at a National Guard building in the capital Tunis. Addressing the latest clashes in Sudan, Erdogan said: “We are following the developments in Sudan with concern. Today I spoke to my brother (Abdelmadjid) Tebboune, the Algerian President. I will have talks with both sides in Sudan”. Noting that Trkiye is ready to provide all means in support of Sudan’s peace and stability, President Erdogan urged the Sudanese “to continue to build the future of the country together by putting aside disputes”. Asked about the recently inaugurated Istanbul Financial Center (IFC), Erdogan said that they aim to position the IFC among the top 10 financial centers in the world in 10 years. Regarding natural gas from the Black Sea, he pledged to “increase the production of the field to 40 million cubic meters in three years. When the second phase is completed, we will be able to meet the gas needs of all the houses”. “We are preparing for new explorations. Seismic work has been completed in the central Black Sea and is continuing in the eastern Black Sea. Then drilling will start,” he added. He also announced that a ceremony will be held for the transport of fresh fuel to the Trkiyes Akkuyu nuclear power plant on April 27, with Russian President Vladimir Putin expected to join the ceremony via video conference. Stating that Trkiye will speed up its “preparations for our country’s second nuclear power plant”, Erdogan said he had “talks with China and South Korea”. Following these talks, we will go through the stages of the agreement that we will finalize. “

