Politics
BJP releases list of star activists
Big names from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Party Chairman JP Nadda among others were on the party’s list of star activists for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections.
The BJP released a list of 40 star activists on April 18 for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections for which the BJP has exerted all its might to return to power. Other big names in the Center who will seek to vote for the party in the BJP’s “Southern Gate” (Karnataka) include Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Smriti Irani and others.
Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya are also on the list.
Top ministers from BJP-led states including Basavaraj Bommai of Karnataka who is seeking a second term, Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh, Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam, Shivraj Singh Chouhan of Madhya Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis will campaign for the party.
Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and KS Eshwarappa who have left electoral politics are also on the list.
BJP leader JP Nadda is on a two-day visit to the state. This is Nadda’s first visit to the state after the party announced candidates for the Assembly elections.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a three-day visit to Karnataka, starting April 21, as the state prepares for a fierce political battle in May.
Shah will organize road shows in Davanagere and Devanahalli. It will be Shah’s first visit to Karnataka since the announcement of elections last month.
Bommai, Yediyurappa’s son, BY Vijayendra, will submit candidacies in their respective constituencies today.
The nomination process for the May 10 elections in the state will close on April 20.
The vote for the assembly of 224 members will take place in a single phase and the counting of the votes will take place on May 13.
