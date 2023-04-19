Former US President Donald Trump Launches Second Collection of NFT Cards – Bitcoin News





On April 18, former US President Donald Trump announced a second round of his digital Trump card collection, following the “great success” of his first non-fungible token (NFT) trading cards. Despite the quick sale, Trump said on Truth Social that he is maintaining the original card prices for the new collection.

Trump Unveils Series 2 NFT Collection With Mar-a-Lago Restoration Opportunity

Trump is back with a new NFT collection featuring 47,000 digital cards minted on Polygon. Her first NFT collection, launched in mid-December 2022, sold out within hours. The value of the cards did well in secondary markets and also jumped after Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury.

On March 30, 2023, Trump was charged with 34 counts of allegedly falsifying business records related to ostensible payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump has pleaded not guilty and his legal team has requested a trial in the spring of 2024. On Truth Social, Trump unveiled his second NFT collection just 19 days later. The cards are priced at $99 each and are intended as “collectibles for individual enjoyment only, and not as investment vehicles.”

Each card features a “unique pre-assigned rarity”. Customers who purchase 47 of Trump’s NFTs will have the opportunity to dine with the former president. In an article for Truth Social, Trump said, “I am pleased to inform you that due to the great success of my previously released digital trading cards, we are doing it again, Series 2, available now.” He also pointed out that he kept card prices consistent despite their success in the secondary market.

“I hope everyone notices, [and] I’m sure fake news won’t, I’m leaving the price of trading cards the same as last time, even though they’re selling for a lot more (that’s called the market!) , [and] sold out almost immediately, because I want my fans [and] supporters to earn money, [and] have fun doing it,” Trump said. “I could have raised the price much higher, [and] I believe it would still have sold well, with a lot more money for me, but I didn’t choose to. I won’t get any “nice guy” credit? »

According to nftpricefloor.com, the Series 1 Trump cards have a floor price of around 0.17 Ether on April 18, or $353.58 using current Ethereum (ETH) exchange rates. This gives the Series 1 Trump NFTs a market cap of approximately $15.91 million or 7,650 ethers, and ranks the collection 68th among the best NFT compilations. In contrast, the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT Collection ranks first in terms of floor value, valued at $1.1 billion, or 530,500 ethers.

Keywords in this story Bored Ape Yacht Club, collectibles, Customers, Digital Collectibles, dining room, Donald Trump, Ethereum, Exchange rates, forgery of business records, crime counts, Floor value, former president, act of prosecution, individual enjoyment, legal team, manhattan grand jury, market cap, hit, nft, nft craze, not guilty, polygon, second series, secondary markets, sold out, stormy daniels, surge, best nft compilations, trading cards, trial, social truth, unique pre-assigned rarity

What do you think of the recent launch of Donald Trump’s second NFT collection? Share your opinions in the comments section below.

Jamie Redman

Jamie Redman is the news manager for Bitcoin.com News and a fintech journalist living in Florida. Redman has been an active member of the cryptocurrency community since 2011. He is passionate about Bitcoin, open-source code, and decentralized applications. Since September 2015, Redman has written over 6,000 articles for Bitcoin.com News about disruptive protocols emerging today.

Image credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons, Trump NFT collection

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. This is not a direct offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any product, service or company. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.

More popular newsIn case you missed it

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.bitcoin.com/former-us-president-donald-trump-launches-second-nft-card-collection/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related