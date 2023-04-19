Tread carefully to ensure the calm of the Aegean Sea







Billboards bearing pictures of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and a slogan that reads ‘For the Turkey of the century; right time, right man’ are seen on a building ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14, in Istanbul, Turkey Turkey, April 18. [Murad Sezer/Reuters]

The abstention from any activity that could serve as political leverage in the run-up to the legislative elections scheduled in Greece and Turkey highlights the common will of the governments of Athens and Ankara to leave no room for mistakes that could disrupt the atmosphere that has prevailed in relations over the past two and a half months. On the Greek side, there were no notable election-related visits by politicians to the border islands for photo ops with officers and soldiers in the weeks leading up to Easter as well as during Easter celebrations, for the first time in many years. of years. At the same time, Turkey also appeared to refrain from any action that could undermine the calm. This has notably resulted in the postponement of a planned visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the Turkish-occupied territories in northern Cyprus. The desire for calm waters is also reflected in the decision on a moratorium on military exercises that both sides have reached. These steps were also taken with the blessing, if not always visible, of third parties who wish to consolidate the climate of calm and, above all, to cultivate the conditions for a subsequent attempt to engage in more intensive negotiations between Athens and Ankara. Among these parties, the United States is not least, and has clearly expressed its intention during recent visits by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Athens and Ankara. A similar sentiment also prevails in Berlin. However, the calm does not mean that the two camps are ready to reconsider their respective positions, as evidenced by the latest statements by the spokesperson for the Turkish President, Ibrahim Kalin. Outlining Turkey’s foreign policy outlook in recent years, Kalin pointed out that Ankara’s interest stretches from Brussels to… Tokyo. We shouldn’t fight with Greece, Kalin said, noting that we have certain burdens that history and geography impose on us. Without feeding them, without going through diplomatic relaunch and without finding solutions to them, we cannot take a step towards the future, he added, while noting the problems created by the islands, the constraints imposed by geography, certain practices of the past and the Cyprus Question.

