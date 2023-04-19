Fox’s $787 Million Settlement Won’t Repair Damage to American Democracy





CN—

Fox News will pay $787.5 million for spreading lies that a small voting tech company helped steal the 2020 election. But it’s impossible to put a price tag on the shaken faith in American democracy.

Tuesday’s last-minute deal between the conservative channel and Dominion Voting Systems, ending a successful jury trial, resulted in a staggering financial settlement after a process that had already revealed Fox’s willingness to repeat the theories of the election plot that its leaders and anchors knew were not true.

The deal compensated Dominion for reputational blows and dismissed false claims that its machines were used to simply reverse former President Donald Trump’s vote totals to President Joe Biden. It was a huge win for the firm’s attorneys and, in a civil suit, the massive payout validated the decision to pursue the case.

This is truly the first time someone has paid the price for telling lies about the 2020 election and we’re very proud of it, Dominions lead attorney Justin Nelson told CNN Alex Marquardt, saying that the settlement guaranteed corporate accountability and solidified a shared view of national facts essential to the survival of democracy.

There have indeed been few consequences for Trump’s lawyers and supporters spouting lies and nonsense about a fair election in 2020 that the ex-president lost, although some key figures and other right are facing their own pending libel suits from Dominion. Smartmatic, another voting technology company, is also suing Fox News for defamation in an ongoing case. And Trump himself faces several criminal investigations related to his efforts to cancel the 2020 election and the preparation for the January 6, 2021, uprising.

Dominions lawyers argued they had performed a valuable civic service by revealing the truth about how Fox News operated and how its executives feared fact-checking Trump’s claims would drive viewers to defect to other right-wing media. Much of this information was released in a flurry of pre-trial legal filings that received huge media coverage.

But outside of the legal and financial context, does Nelson’s statement that this was a moment of public accountability really ring true, especially when Trump continues to make election lies a central currency of his campaign for 2024? And is there any chance Fox’s humiliation could undo some of the damage caused by the disastrous aftermath of the 2020 election? Will the settlement do anything to change a conservative media model that monetizes lies?

Fox News is set to pay a heavy financial price in the settlement, and its reputation has taken a massive hit after it emerged its anchors knew Trump’s claims were false. But these prime time stars will not be required by the terms of the settlement to apologize on air.

Ironically, viewers they didn’t want to alienate by telling them the truth about the election may never know they were misled without channel presenters having to admit it on TV. .

It’s one of the reasons news of the massive payout is unlikely to have much effect in the conservative media bubble and among the millions of Trump voters who have embraced his lies about 2020.

So there is very little hope that the colony will do anything to crack the alternate reality concocted by the ex-president that he was illegally removed from office. And while the scale of Tuesday’s settlement may make conservative networks more cautious about vilifying individual companies like Dominion, they are unlikely to abandon their lucrative business model. So while the outcome of this case will have significant media and business implications, it may not have much impact on future US elections.

Foxs statement on Tuesday hinted that while the massive check he will write to Dominion is in fact an admission of guilt and a blow to his finances, the public is hovering over the judgment and how it will be filtered through the conservative media world will be very strongly conditioned.

We recognize that court rulings have found certain claims about Dominion to be false, Fox said in a statement that fell well short of a public mea culpa. We hope that our decision to resolve this dispute with Dominion out of court, instead of the acrimony of a divisive trial, will allow the country to move forward on these issues, the statement continued.

Another way the country was spared such acrimony would have been if no one made or amplified false allegations of voter fraud, which were initially floated by Trump and ultimately helped lead to a mob attack. unprecedented against Congress by its supporters.

By settling in before trial, Fox avoided billionaire Fox Corporation chairman Rupert Murdoch, top editors and stars like Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson potentially being called to testify under oath about his coverage of the ‘election. For opponents of conservative news channels, it will be a cathartic lost opportunity to hold Fox executives to account for their conduct. Even given the conservative bubble, such a spectacle would have been difficult for Fox to hide.

This moment of lacking accountability will be important because claims that the 2020 election was corrupt are not an artifact of recent history. They are a corrosive, self-perpetuating reality two years later. Trump rarely misses an opportunity to refresh his lies about 2020, and he’s using the perception that he was unfairly ousted from office to entice voters to try to win back the White House in 2024. Polls show that a large number of conservatives have lost faith in the electoral system and mistakenly believe that Biden did not win enough votes to win the presidency. A July 2022 CNN/SSRS survey found that only 29% of Republicans believed that the US election truly represents the will of the people.

The extent to which Trump’s lies and conspiracy theories have harmed democracy is up for debate. After all, the constitutional guardrails protecting the transfer of power have held firm in Congress and in the courts despite the insurgency. When voters in swing states were presented with midterm GOP candidates who supported Trump’s lies, they were more often than not dismissed in a way that dampened Republican hopes for a red wave election.

Yet the decline of democracy is not necessarily always visible. In countries where political freedoms have been eclipsed, a slow erosion of trust in democratic institutions builds over time. Growing public distrust of the integrity of elections and of judicial and political institutions has a damaging cumulative effect. So while the $787 million payment to Dominion may help repair the company’s lost reputation, it will not erase the lies about 2020 from public consciousness or reverse their impact on conservative voters. The damage is done.

Still, some Washington veterans were more optimistic about the long-term impact of Tuesday’s settlement.

Norm Eisen, a former White House special assistant for ethics and government reform, marveled at the size of the settlement, which he said sent an unequivocal message.

That’s a gigantic number for a settlement of a case like this, Eisen told CNN. This sends a message, Fox also had to acknowledge the misrepresentations they made. Even if Fox doesn’t report on it, it’s such a report that it’s going to penetrate every part of our country.

And Benjamin Ginsberg, a veteran Republican election lawyer, said all settlements end with a little good and a little disappointment. He told CNN Erin Burnett that the settlement was really damaging to those who say the election was stolen. It was a potentially important day for restoring confidence in the US election.

But Dominions lawyer Nelson conceded that despite a pronouncement on democracy, even a settlement worth three-quarters of a billion dollars could not undo the damage caused by lies about the 2020 election.

I think this shows that we are not going to stop holding people accountable for these election lies which, to be clear, continue to cause enormous damage to the Dominion and to our country. There are tons of people who still mistakenly believe it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/19/politics/election-lies-fox-settlement/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related