Trump is back on Instagram after 2 years, selling NFTs





Donald Trump posted his first Instagram posts after a two-year hiatus to sell NFTs on his own. The NFTs show Trump dressed as a superhero, playing the electric guitar and holding the Liberty Bell. NFTs sold out within hours, Trump said in an Instagram post on Tuesday. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump has returned to Instagram for the first time in two years to sell non-fungible token (NFT) trading cards himself.

Trump took to the social media platform to promote his second digital trading card game for $99 a piece. This was his first list of posts since January 2021.

A card design shows him holding the Liberty Bell with the American flag in the sky behind him. Others feature him dressed in a superhero costume with a boxing belt that says “Trump Champion” or dressed as a rockstar playing an electric guitar.

One of four posts Trump uploaded on Tuesday was a video promoting NFTs, his second series to be posted. He sold his first set in December, raising over $1 million from their sale.

“The original cards sold out so fast, everyone’s been asking me to do another set. Well, I’ve got some fantastic news for you. My digital Trump trading cards are back with a bang,” Trump said in the video on Tuesday.

“People love to collect baseball cards, but why settle for that when you can collect the greatest collectible card in history,” added the recently indicted Trump.

Trump claimed in another Instagram post on Tuesday that the new NFT trading cards sold out within hours.

“10 minutes ago, my digital trading cards SOLD OUT, in RECORD TIME, approximately $4.6 million. A great honor, and I hope everyone is happy, healthy, and wealthy. CONGRATULATION !” the caption of the read message.

Trump’s four posts, in total, have amassed more than 2.6 million likes at press time. He also posted the same NFT designs on his Facebook.

Trump’s first trading card game, which featured him as an astronaut, boxer, sheriff and race car driver, notably rose in value after he was indicted in April. One card soared in value to nearly $1,700.

He also held a raffle where whoever bought the NFTs from him would have a chance to win an “invaluable” meeting with him at Mar-a-Lago, but those who entered the raffle had to cover their own travel expenses. travel and accommodation.

Trump’s return to Instagram comes weeks after his arrest and indictment in New York. On April 4, in a Manhattan courtroom, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 low-level felony charges of falsifying business records.

Trump was first banned from social media platforms Meta, Instagram and Facebook, in January 2021 for his posts inciting violence in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

His accounts on Meta’s platforms were reinstated in February after the end of the two-year suspension. Meta said in his January 25 statement that he had put in place “new safeguards” to deter Trump from posting “violent content” on his platform.

“The public should be able to hear what politicians are saying so they can make informed choices,” the statement said.

A representative for Trump did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment sent outside of normal business hours.

