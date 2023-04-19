Upen Patel to Imran Khan, actors who disappeared from the limelight





Have you ever wondered where some of your favorite actors go from childhood? Some became successful marvels and never saw the spotlight again while others gave mediocre performances and simply chose to leave showbiz.

This industry can turn an average Joe into a demigod in no time. But not everyone can follow the fame game forever.

Some of them hit the screen hard and then poof, disappear! But do not worry ! We have a list of those celebrities who may have passed away but will never be forgotten.

So if you can’t wait to find out what happened to your favorite stars or just want to take a walk down memory lane, this is the space for you:

Nakul Kapoor

Movie Tips

In 1998, Nakul Kapoor gained immense popularity with his appearance in the hit single Ho Gayi Hai Mohabbat Tumse.

He even got a chance to star in the movie Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai due to his rising fame.

Upon his release, Aankh Hai Bhari Bhar, one of his songs became an instant anthem for heartbroken and unrequited lovers.

In fact, the film’s audio cassettes were already sold out several months before the release, indicating the massive popularity of the music.

This film marked Nakul Kapoor’s debut, and otherwise it was not critically acclaimed but became a musical superhit.

However, Nakul’s stardom didn’t last long and he eventually faded from the spotlight.

He currently resides in Vancouver, Canada, where he runs a yoga studio.

Upen Patel

Instagram Upen Patel

Upen Patel, who has appeared in Bollywood films like 36 China Town, Namastey London and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, has revealed that he was sidelined in the industry which negatively impacted his Mental Health.

He shared that he was stuck and isolated, feeling lost, confused and hurt. The situation was extremely toxic and led to a lack of trust and a feeling of being unwanted in the film industry.

Rahul Roy

Instagram – Rahul Roy

In addition to his decisive role in the film Aashiqui, Rahul Roy is also known for his passage in the first season of Bigg Boss, of which he emerged victorious.

Nonetheless, since then, the actor has kept a low profile and been off the radar.

Although he is quite active on his social media, he shares his daily shenanigans and has gotten into other things.

Ruslaan Mumtaz

Instagram – Ruslaan Mumtaz

Ruslaan Mumtaz captured the hearts of the nation with his debut movie Mera Pehla Pehla Pyar aka MP3, which made him an instant crush among the audience.

He went on to star in several other Bollywood films including Tere Sang, Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai and Dangerous Ishq among others.

However, after a while, he seemed to disappear from the public eye and faded from the limelight.

That’s not to say he hasn’t taken on projects recently, but none could garner the same fame.

Imran Khan

Instagram – Imran Khan

Imran Khan is a Bollywood actor who made his debut in 2008 with the movie Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na.

He then acted in several films such as I Hate Luv Storys, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Delhi Belly. However, he has been relatively inactive in the film industry in recent years.

He discovered that his passion lies in writing and directing and he pursued that after quitting acting in 2015.

Girish Kumar

Instagram – Girish Kumar

He made his debut with Shruti Hassan in a romantic comedy Ramaiya Vastavaiya which underperformed at the box office. Later he was seen in Loveshhuda which was also forgotten.

We didn’t see him much after that. He maintains a discreet presence on social networks.

Do you believe – once a star, always a star in the hearts of fans or out of sight, out of mind? Let us know in the comments below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mensxp.com/buzz-on-web/entertainment/133593-actors-who-disappeared-from-the-limelight.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related