250,000 lottery funds promoted nasty political speech by anti-police activist

The National Lottery Heritage Fund was forced into one of its projects after GB News discovered it had spent $250,000 supporting an initiative that delivered controversial political speech, breaking the fund’s rules.

The speech was delivered by an anti-police campaigner who said the Met contained a gang executing black children and called former Prime Minister Boris Johnson the devil.

The explosive speech was delivered as part of a series called 81 Acts of Exuberant Defiance, celebrating the Brixton Riots of 1981, which received the 250,000 in funding. The riots injured 279 police officers, over 100 vehicles were set on fire and several stores were looted. The series is run by a group called The Ubele Initiative, which used the money to organize 81 events to commemorate the riots and resist the whitewashing of our history.

The Heritage Fund is seen as supporting the discourse

One of the events was a conference by anti-police activist Stafford Scott called War Inna Babylon. In his controversial speech, he claimed that elements of the Metropolitan Police Service operated like a gang that executed black children. He also called Boris Johnson and the deputy mayor for police in London devils. Scott also called the Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime during his rant.

Tory MP Brendan Clarke-Smith calls for lottery funding to be spent properly in communities UK News He went on to say that the government’s plans to crack down on gangs were fascism and that the conservatives on the Equalities and Human Rights Commission don’t care about black people. Despite this, his speech was warmly received by the audience. Tory MP Brendan Clarke-Smith told GB News: I think when people play the lottery they want to see that money go to good causes and we want it to be spent properly in our communities. What we don’t want to see is it being used for these political causes, things that actually cause more tension in the community.

Clarke-Smith, the MP for Bassetlaw, added: That’s why it’s really, really important to not only review the applications, but also the organizations to make sure this doesn’t happen again in the future. He said the speech contained nasty political views, adding: That’s not really where the money should go. A spokesperson for the National Heritage Lottery Fund said: This project commemorates the 40th anniversary of the Brixton Rising and creates space for national reflection on the April 1981 Risings and their place in Britain’s black social justice history. “The project aims to support a step change in the way black communities are represented, access and participate in heritage and encourages intergenerational partnerships between those who lived through the 1981 uprisings and young people to explore this heritage.