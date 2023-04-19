Erdogan’s dangerous re-election ploy – Asia Times

United Statesdodged a bulletthis month when Turkey failed to assassinate one of Washington’s key allies in its fight against the Islamic State (ISIS). Did the Turkish drone achieve its goal? Mazloum Abdileader of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), three US servicemen escorting Abdi are believed to have died alongside him, triggering one of the most dangerous crises in Turkish-US relations in modern times.

The Turks missed, perhaps intentionally. But even if Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s goal was to send a message by deliberately shooting wide, the damage is done. Such a brazen attack could turn already frayed US-Turkish relations into a veritable diplomatic entanglement with incalculable consequences for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

This is not the first time that Americans have been in the Turkish line of fire. In November 2022, Turkish bombs targeting SDF positions fell narrowly 130 meters from co-located Americans. Again, the American soldiers were unscathed.

It is not hard to imagine the reaction of the US Congress if Americans had been killed in either attack.

Turkey is already out of favor on Capitol Hill for several reasons, including the growing authoritarianism of governments, its behavior in Syria and the Aegean Sea, its veto on Sweden’s NATO membership and its purchase of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems (which could endanger US Army F-35s).

Congress has condemned the reluctance of Joe Biden administrations to criticize Turkey. Dead soldiers would have forced the administration’s hand.

So why would Erdogan engage in such a risky maneuver?

The obvious answer is politics. Erdogan is running for re-election next month, and as a populist authoritarian who has turned the country into his own private fiefdom, most state and public institutions have been neutralized and brought under his control, he cannot afford to lose.

The attack on Abdi and US personnel shows how desperate Erdogan is. Had he succeeded, he would have turned it into victory and used it to propel him over the finish line.

Anti-Kurdish obsession

Erdogan has been a vocal critic of Washington’s partnership with Kurds in northern Syria, whom he accuses of being terrorists. Turkey has a serious internal Kurdish problem and has faced an insurgency led by the PKK, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, as well as a peaceful Kurdish political opposition.

Syrian Kurds owe much of their military training to the PKK, but there is no evidence that they ever engaged in any activity inside Turkey or against the Turkish regime. Nevertheless, Erdogan sent his army into northern Syria, moving and occupying parts of Kurdish territory, and led arelentless drone campaignagainst Washington’s ally.

For now, the United States has mostly chosen to downplay Turkish actions rather than push back.

Yet a constant drumbeat of misinformation from the Turkish government has convinced the Turkish public that they face an imminent threat not only from the Kurds but also from the United States.

While Turkey sincerely fears that the Kurds in Syria will eventually end up with an autonomous region, the autonomous regional government of Kurdistan in Iraq emerged after Washington intervened in this conflict, suppressing Kurdish claims at home, but nevertheless serves Erdogan’s interests.

As US Secretary of State Antony Blinken conceded last month, Turkey has proven a difficult allyas the timing of Erdogan’s risky behavior shows.

The recent dust follows two events that presented Turkey with opportunities to reduce the heat.

The first was Washington’s public calls for Ankara not to intervene in Syria ahead of Turkey’s May 14 elections. Senior US military officials, including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, havevisited northern Syriasending a clear message to Turkey.

The second was the devastating February 6 earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey alone. Turkey’s economy, already reeling from high inflation and balance of payments difficulties, desperately needs external financing and support to manage the reconstruction effort. The United States is in a good position to help, but killing Americans is not the way to get it.

The failed attack on Abdi does not preclude the fact that Erdogan may have already jeopardized US earthquake assistance. President Joe Biden intentionally avoided confronting Erdogan over drone strike; keeping him at bay, Biden pointedly refused to invite him to the White House, limiting exchanges toparallel meetings at international summits.

In a clear rebuke to Erdogan’s strongman tactics,Turkey (along with Hungary) was not invitedat the recent White House Democracy Summit. Yet Erdogan does not seem discouraged.

Congress might be inclined to push Biden to take a tougher stance. However, it would be wise to wait until after the elections. There is no point in giving Erdogan ammunition to score points at home.

Yet Erdogan must be made to understand in private and subtly in public that he must avoid dangerous ploys. To that end, Washington should develop a coherent policy for the day after the election, especially if Erdogan wins.

For too long, Americas policy toward Turkey has been indulged in Erdogan. Faced with an economic crisis at home, a victorious Erdogan will quickly become a needy ally. It’s best to start preparing him now for what he needs to do to get that support.

