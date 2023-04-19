Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch key railway projects worth Rs 2,967 Crore in Kerala





In a big boost to railway infrastructure in Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch eight crucial railway projects worth Rs 2,967 crore in the state along with the launch of the semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express April 25. The Prime Minister would lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram Railway Station at an estimated cost of Rs 495 crore, a key requirement to provide better amenities to passengers and reflect developments in the railway sector. Apart from Thiruvananthapuram station, the foundation stone would be laid for the comprehensive development of Thiruvananthapuram region including Nemom and Kochuveli at an estimated cost of Rs 156 crore. Focusing on the capital of Kerala, he would lay the foundation stone to increase section speed between Thiruvananthapuram and Shoranur. The Prime Minister would also initiate the redevelopment process of two other stations as the foundation stones would be laid for the redevelopment of Kozhikode station and Varkala Sivagiri station at an estimated cost of Rs 350 crore and Rs 170 crore respectively. In Kerala, the Prime Minister would also devote the electrification of the 179 km long Dindigul – Palani – Palakkad section at a cost of Rs 242 crore. A foundation stone for the splitting of Ernakulam and Turavur at an estimated cost of Rs 1,398 crore will also be laid.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://swarajyamag.com/infrastructure/pm-narendra-modi-to-launch-key-rail-projects-worth-rs-2967-crore-in-kerala The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related