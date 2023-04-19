The value of Donald Trump trading cards is collapsing





Former US President Donald Trump released a new wave of NFT trading cards earlier this week and he has already seen their value drop significantly.

In a Truth Social article on Tuesday, Trump said: “I am pleased to inform you that due to the great success of my previously released DIGITAL TRADING CARDS, we are doing it again, SERIES 2, AVAILABLE NOW. GO TO collecttrumpcards . com. Have fun!”

When Trump released the first wave in December 2022, the presidential candidate was ridiculed for promoting the cards as a “major announcement”. He has since been ridiculed for the art depicted in the cards, which show him as various personas including a superhero, cowboy and astronaut.

Trump’s digital trading cards saw a price spike last month amid speculation that he would be indicted in New York. However, the price then fell when Trump was not arrested on March 21 as he had predicted and fluctuated over the following days, before falling to 0.41 of an Ethereum (a cryptocurrency of reference) on March 29.

Donald Trump addresses guests at the 2023 NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on April 14, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Trump announced this week that he was releasing a new set of NFT Trading Cards. Getty

The latest version saw a noticeable drop in a few hours, despite an increase in trading activity.

The floor price for Trump’s non-fungible token (NFT) trading cards was 0.42899 Ethereum (ETH) — roughly $887.07 — as of 12:45 p.m. April 18, according to the OpenSea non-fungible token market.

Within seven hours, the floor price for NFT trading cards had fallen to 0.12 at 6:59 p.m. on April 18. Since the low of 0.12 ETH, the floor price has risen slightly to around 1.8 ETH.

The average trading card price on April 17 was 0.3943 ETH after a total of 38 sales. This compared to the average trading price on April 18 of 0.1569 ETH after a total of 1,035 sells.

Trump’s initial NFT release saw the digital trading cards sell out within 12 hours of release. They were initially priced at $99 and around 14,000 people bought them.

The rapid sale of the digital trading cards led Trump to take to social media to brag about the accomplishment.

“WE MADE HISTORY!” he wrote on a Truth Social post. “My digital Trump trading cards sold out within hours. Congratulations collectors. Thank you.”

Although he mocked the company, Trump spoke on the conservative OAN Network in December to defend the decision. He said collecting digital trading cards is about “art” and not money.

“You know, it’s kind of comic book art when you think about it, but they showed me the art and I said, damn it, I always wanted to be a 30-inch waist” , said the former president.

“I look at this stuff and I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s kinda cute, that might sell, that might sell.’ They thought it would sell out in six months, it sold out in six hours.”

Newsweek has contacted Donald Trump by email for comment.

