Donald Trump’s new NFTs are hitting the market, but here’s the catch





On April 18, the 45th former American president, Donald Trump, announced the launch of his series 2 of his NFT collection after the resounding success of his first.

According to Trump’s post on his Truth Social, the new collection consists of 47,000 tokens (2,000 more NFTs than the first) that will be minted on the Polygon network, maintaining the same price of $99 per token as the previous collection.

The strike price remains the same

Donald Trump mentioned on social media that although he was able to raise the sale price of the new NFT collection due to growing market demand, he decided not to because he wanted his fans and supporters make money and “have fun doing it”.

I could have raised the price MUCH HIGHER, and I believe it still would have sold well, with a lot more money for me, but I didn’t choose to do that. I HAVE NO NICE GUY CREDIT?

However, it’s likely that the owners of the initial batch of NFTs aren’t having fun right now. This dump of new tokens caused the floor price of the collection to plummet. According to Coingecko, the cheapest Trump NFT dropped from 0.4 ETH to somewhere near 0.1 ETH after the announcement.

Floor price of the Donald Trump NFT collection. Image: Coingeckort

Judging by Donald Trump’s fortune, which Forbes estimates at more than $2.5 billion, it’s clear the former president doesn’t need to sell NFT collections or provide fancy dinners for collectors. to increase his net worth.

As such, Trump’s real goal could be to stay relevant on social media while preparing for a possible presidential campaign assuming a scenario in which he ends up winning a legal battle against his opponents as the 2,000 tokens additional items from the new collection highlight the number “47”. which would signify the position of the next American president.

Trump earned $1 million from the sale of the first NFT collection

As CryptoPotato recently reported, Trump may have earned almost $1 million from the sale of his first collection, which launched on December 15, priced at $99 per NFT.

It featured various aspects of his life and presidential career through 45,000 unique NFTs, which offered various prizes such as autographs and dinners with the former president.

However, it is still unclear whether the project leaders and the former president himself have fulfilled their part of the bargain, inviting the winners to enjoy fabulous dinners in luxurious restaurants.

What is certain is that the former president’s fans and followers continue to grow and are willing to pay hundreds of dollars for part of his digital life, especially now that the presidential elections are approaching and rumors on Trump are increasing.

