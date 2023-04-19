Indicator Survey: Satisfaction with Jokowi’s Performance Hits 8-Year High

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — Results Indicator survey Indonesian Politics for April 8-13, 2023 shows that the public is satisfied with the performance of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reaching 75.5% or is at the highest level compared to previous survey results in the past eight last years.

“If we look at the last eight years, this survey is the highest, 75.5 percent,” Indonesian Political Indicators Executive Director Burhanuddin Muhtadi said when presenting the results of a Political Indicators Survey titled “Current issues and electoral dynamics after Indonesia was canceled as host of the Indonesian National Cup. Dunia U-20”, as tracked by the Political Indicator’s YouTube channel in Jakarta, Wednesday .

Up to 75.5% of respondents were satisfied with the performance President Jokowi it consisted of 16.6 percent of respondents who said they were very satisfied and 58.9 percent said they were somewhat satisfied.

Previously, the highest percentage of public satisfaction with President Jokowi’s performance was 75.3% in January 2023, while in a March 2023 survey, public satisfaction with the Jokowi’s performance was 75%.

Next, Burhanuddin explained two reasons behind the high percentage of public satisfaction with President Jokowi’s performance during the April period. First, the public considers that under the leadership of President Jokowi, Indonesia’s economic management has been positive.

“The management of the Indonesian economy is seen as positive by the public, although as we know in several other countries the economic situation is down and not good,” Burhanuddin said.

Then the second reason is that the public thinks that President Jokowi and the Indonesian government are capable of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest Political Indicators Survey was tracked by placing 1,212 respondents. The survey method used was to contact respondents by telephone. Then, the level of confidence in the survey reached 95%.

source: Between

