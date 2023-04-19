LHC prevents police from harassing Imran





LAHORE:

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday banned police from “harassing” Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan during the Eidul Fitr holiday (April 21-25) on a petition filed by the former prime minister saying that there was “credible information”. about an “attack” at his Zaman Park residence during the said period.

On Monday, a divisional bench, led by Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh, had referred the issue of preventing affected wards from taking action against Imran to LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti for the formation of a broader bench.

A larger bench of five members including Judge Ali Baqar Najafi, Judge Aalia Neelum, Judge Tariq, Judge Anwaarul Haq Pannum and Judge Muhammad Amjad Rafiq took up Imran’s motion filed by his lawyers, Barrister Salman Safdar and lawyer Azhar Siddique. The head of the PTI was also present in court.

At the start of the proceedings, Judge Najafi remarked, “We don’t see anything urgent in this request, but we have seen a very sad situation outside Zaman Park in the recent past.”

Lawyer Safdar argued that one case after another was being filed against Imran. “Eighty cases have been registered against Imran Khan in Punjab,” Safdar said, urging the court to end the abuse of police powers.

“We have received information that an operation may take place during the Eid holidays,” he added. “Give us relief for five days because the courts and the gates of justice will be closed until then.”

Judge Najafi said: “The doors of justice are never closed.

The prosecutor said, “The petitioner (Imran) seeks such relief solely on the basis of apprehensions.” According to reports, the prosecutor said that no operation plan has been drawn up so far, but joint information teams have been formed in various cases to enforce the law. “If evidence is presented, the institutions will take action.”

Judge Alia remarked, “If the petitioners are out on bail, you can’t touch them. You will do nothing during the days of Eid.

Imran came to the podium and said, “I am now confirmed by his (prosecutor’s) words that they (the affected wards) will take action.

Citing the example of when he posted bail and traveled to Islamabad, but police raided his home, Imran said: “I know they are going to attack my house. [again].”

Judge Pannum said: “Everyone is violent when it is their turn… Eid is a time for hugging.

Imran said, “This nation has known me for 50 years.”

Judge Najafi said: “We have heard your words many times. We want you to say something new and give the nation a blueprint for the future.

When passing judgment on the petition, the higher court stopped the police from harassing Imran and ordered that the petitioner be dealt with according to law until the case is heard in light of the statement of the lawyer for the government of Punjab.

The LHC rejected Imran Khan’s request for an early hearing, adjourning the hearing until May 2.

Separately, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended the PTI President’s bail until May 3 in eight FIRs over riots and acts of vandalism at the Federal Judiciary Complex.

A two-judge bench consisting of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the bail cases. Imran Khan’s attorney, Faisal Chaudhry Advocate, said his client was ready to come to Islamabad to appear in court but had to attend the proceedings at the LHC.

The lawyer asked the court to extend Imran’s bail until the first week of May.

The IHC accepted Imran’s request for a one-time exemption and extended his provisional bail until May 3.

(With an additional contribution from our correspondent in Islamabad)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2412589/lhc-restrains-police-from-harassing-imran The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related