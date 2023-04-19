The case for televising the Donald Trump trials | Jon May | Verdict





In the near future, former President Donald Trump may be charged with criminal offenses stemming from his participation in the January 6, 2020, uprising in Washington, DC; the effort to nullify Georgia’s election results; and the unlawful possession and concealment of national defense-related material in Palm Beach, Florida. He has previously been charged with crimes related to paying silent money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump’s prosecution for his part in storming Congress and for trying to pressure Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find 11,780 more votes to make Trump the winner in Georgia could be the most important criminal cases in the history of the United States. But will these consequences be good or bad for our democracy?

Even though there is no evidence the election was stolen, 29% of the electorate believe it was. Never mind that 86 justices, including 38 Republican appointees, dismissed claims of voter fraud made by Trump’s lawyers.

These Trump supporters endorse Fox News personalities’ claims that Trump won the election, despite the fact that neither these broadcasters, nor management, nor Fox’s owner believed it to be true. Trump supporters will never give up their support for Trump, even if Trump is condemned by overwhelming documentary and testimonial evidence.

New York is the only state in the country that bans the televising of trials. However, there is pending legislation in the New York Senate and Assembly that, if signed into law and signed into law by the Governor, would allow the prosecution to be televised in Manhattan. Georgia permits the televising of criminal trials. It is highly likely that if a party or the press requests that the trial in Fulton County, Georgia be televised, the court will exercise its discretion to grant that request. In much smaller cases, trial courts have been overturned for rejecting requests to televise the proceedings.

When the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure came into effect in 1946, Rule 53 prohibited the broadcasting of any proceedings in federal courts. But in 1988, the judiciary began to debate whether the rule should be changed. So far, opponents of any change have prevailed. Opponents of televising trials successfully argued that participants in proceedings could be influenced by the presence of cameras. Depending on the case, jurors may fear for their safety or the community’s reaction to their verdict. Lawyers can impose themselves or extend the interrogations in order to have more time in front of the viewers. And in many high-profile or celebrity lawsuits, the greater publicity brought by television has caused some judges to act bizarrely and lose control of their courts.

The poster child for these objections is the prosecution of OJ Simpson. Judge Lance Ito was universally condemned for his handling of the trial. While reasonable people might differ as to the validity of some of Judge Itos’ actions, such as allowing the trial to continue for nearly a year or excluding some arguably relevant testimony while admitting evidence clearly irrelevant, other actions demonstrated that he had totally lost control of the lawyers. In his book, The Run of His Life, The People v. OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Toobin describes this loss of control. For example, frequently F. Lee Bailey and Marsha Clark exchanged insults in front of the jury. When Judge Ito restricted the introduction of evidence of Detective Furmans’ racist statements and admission of police brutality, defense attorney Johnny Cochran called a press conference at his office and condemned the judges’ decision. During the trial, Judge Ito was inviting celebrities to his private apartments, and on the eve of opening statements, as he considered the state’s motion to admit the Simpsons’ history of domestic violence, Ito told Larry King what his decision would be.

By contrast, in the prosecution of Casey Anthony for the murder of her child, another trial that captured the nation’s attention, Judge Belvin Perry was widely praised for his handling of the trial.

It was no easy task as lawyers on both sides did their best to cultivate the media and repeatedly clashed in court, prompting Judge Perry to threaten to amend the court’s lawyer. defense Jose Baez and Assistant District Attorney Jeff Ashton if they continued to act unprofessionally in court.

Regarding the safety of jurors and the potential impact that televised proceedings could have on their verdict, the courts have already put in place mechanisms to address these concerns. Jury confinement has existed since the trial of British soldiers for the Boston Massacre in 1760. The jury in the prosecution of mobster John Gotti was anonymous. Jurors were only identified by their number in court.

There is no reason why televising a lawsuit against Donald Trump necessarily nullifies these protections. The court can impose conditions such as the use of a fixed camera focused on the judge and the witness box to prevent the faces of jurors from being shown on television, or the demagogy of lawyers. Of course, none of the practices is foolproof. Even without cameras in the courtroom, jurors can be photographed going to and from the courthouse.

It is highly unlikely that a federal judge presiding over Mr. Trump’s trial would engage in the kind of antics that Judge Ito did. Indeed, federal judges uniformly steer a very tight ship, and conduct by defense attorneys or prosecutors that is often tolerated in state courts can subject an attorney to disciplinary action, like some of the attorneys who have represented Trump l have already discovered. Some federal districts have local rules that limit the conduct of attorneys in court. These rules may require counsel to stand behind the podium when addressing the jury or questioning witnesses, prohibit counsel from repeating a witness’s answer during questioning of the witness, and restrict how the lawyer can make objections. Additionally, federal judges are appointed for life and there is a thorough vetting process that takes place before they even go before the Judiciary Committee to be questioned by senators. Unlike most state courts, where judges are elected, federal judges are selected not only for their intelligence and experience, but also for their demeanor and discretion.

While it is true that Donald Trump was personally involved in the violent effort to prevent the Senate from declaring Joe Biden president, while it is true that he attempted to subvert the election by promoting bogus voters and by heavily arming the Georgia Secretary of State, proof of this conduct must be brought before the American public. The viability of our democracy depends on the legitimacy of our elections. Those who believe the Democrats stole the election cannot give up their beliefs, but like Holocaust deniers, they will have a much harder time convincing others where the truth is available for everyone to see for themselves- same.

Moreover, even though children listen to what their parents have to say, they are much more independent in thought.

For this reason, in order for the next generation of American citizens to form an opinion on Trump’s guilt, without being encumbered with second-hand reports and biased opinions, they must be given the opportunity to see the evidence for themselves, which can only happen if each of the trials is televised.

Although Rule 53 prohibits televising criminal trials in federal court, the Supreme Court makes the rules and can change them, even for one case. The New York legislature and governor can enact pending legislation to allow trials to be televised in New York before the Trump case goes to trial.

The Sixth Amendment to the United States Constitution guarantees that trials will be open to the public. This right does not only belong to the defendant; it belongs to every American. It is a fundamental protection of our civil liberty. One cannot imagine a greater circumstance calling for a public trial than the prosecution of a former President of the United States. Today, it is no longer enough for trials to be open to individuals only to attend the proceedings in person. It is no longer enough for the public to be limited by second-hand accounts of the trials by journalists and experts. For the sake of our democracy, in this case, the trials of former President Donald Trump must be televised so anyone, anywhere in the country or the world can see the truth through him. -even.

