Will these local elections be a disaster for democracy?





Amid dire warnings about the impact of new voter ID laws, thousands of us scrambled to ensure as few people as possible were turned away from the ballot box in May’s local elections. We were among the pro-democracy organizations that fought against the imposition of the rules, which the Electoral Commission figures show could disenfranchise more than 3 million voters who do not hold ID with picture. We collected over 110,000 petition signatures and mobilized more than 21,000 people send an email to their MP or Prime Minister at the time. But, when the law came into effect, a shift was in order. Instead of fighting the inevitable, our community has focused on making change work as well as possible, protecting all possible votes. We distributed posters to supporters, informing people of the new rules. More than 9,000 people put them up in their windows, on fence posts or community notice boards, making sure their neighbors don’t lose their votes. With just 5 weeks to go until local elections on May 4, our supporters are taking action across the country to make sure people #DontGetLockedOut by changes to the voting rules. knowledge = power Here are the thousands of us spreading the word. Have you spotted one of our posters? pic.twitter.com/EE1akpdFy6 – 38 degrees (@ 38 degrees) March 30, 2023 We sent posters to councils in areas where people were most likely to be affected, as well as to MPs. Since young people are less likely to vote in general and less likely to have the required ID, we used social media to target those who were at risk of missing out, with tens of thousands of people complete our online quiz which spells out the rules. And now, together with the Mirror newspaper, we have launched a campaign asking people to read the rules, declare themselves ready for the election and pass on the challenge to their friends and family, ensuring that their loved ones do not miss out on their democratic rights. Now, with the deadline for applying for an Election Authority Certificate for local elections in England fast approaching (April 25), campaigners are urging everyone to get the message across. Raising awareness isn’t our usual approach, but this issue was different, says Ellie Gellard, strategic director of 38 Degrees. We knew that every person turned away from the ballot box would be a blow to democracy – and every informed person would be a victory. We know awareness works: you can track requests for free ID and they increase when the issue is mentioned in the media. At the same time, you can’t be too pessimistic: if you’re talking about the difficulty of voting, we know that people can get discouraged and simply not show up on election day. It’s about making sure everyone understands the simple steps they can take to protect their vote. We know voter ID rules are an undemocratic solution to a non-existent problem, and when there is a realistic theory of change, we are prepared to fight to have them changed or removed. But as elections approach, thousands of us are doing everything we can to limit the damage to democracy. You can read the rules, mark yourself ready for the election, and pass the message on to your family and friends here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://home.38degrees.org.uk/2023/04/18/will-these-local-elections-prove-a-disaster-for-democracy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related