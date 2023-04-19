GOP congressman endorses Trump for president despite ‘positive’ meeting with DeSantis





Republican Congressman from Texas Lance Gooden on Tuesday announced his support for former President Donald Trump in his efforts to win back the White House in 2024 despite what he called a “positive” meeting with the Republican governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis.

“I met with Governor DeSantis, and while he did a commendable job in Florida, there is no doubt in my mind that President Trump is the only leader capable of saving America from the leftist onslaught. we’re currently facing,” Gooden said in a statement. release.

Former President Donald Trump, Republican Representative of Texas Lance Gooden and Republican Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis. (Associated Press)

“President Trump is a tireless fighter, a champion of American jobs, a guardian of our economy, and a bulwark against the relentless invasion of our borders by illegal immigrants. He has tirelessly supported our service members and veterans and courageously resisted the dangerous socialist agenda propagated by the radical left,” he said.

“I wholeheartedly support President Donald J. Trump in the 2024 presidential election and promise to fight alongside him to reclaim our country from the forces of the left that threaten to destroy it. Together, we will secure a prosperous future. and safe to our great nation,” he said. added.

Former President Donald Trump addresses guests at the 2023 NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on April 14, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Gooden is the latest in a long line of congressmen to endorse Trump in recent days, including Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla. , and Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn., among others.

DeSantis is reportedly considering his own run for the White House, but has not yet said whether he will officially launch a campaign.

Republican Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn pictured during a hearing on Capitol Hill. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Polls have shown Trump to be the clear favorite in the race, far ahead of his already declared opponents, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and businessman Perry Johnson, as well as potential opponents DeSantis, and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Brandon Gillespie is associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

