Leaders set bad example by defying SC verdict: Imran – Pakistan





LAHORE: By defying the Supreme Court ruling, the leaders are setting a bad example, says Imran Khan, adding that Yousuf Raza Gilani was first disqualified for contempt of court and now Shehbaz Sharif will follow.

Imran Khan spoke with the central chairman of the party, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, who called him on Tuesday at Zaman Park.

In the meeting, detailed consultation on Punjab election tickets and political situation in the country were discussed.

Imran Khan also specifically inquired about the welfare of Moonis Elahi.

Parvez Elahi said there had been a detailed consultation on the candidates in Punjab and that Imran himself would advertise the tickets. He said all unconstitutional tactics were being used to stop the elections. Incompetent leaders would have to answer for each of their unconstitutional actions.

Shehbaz Sharif wants to cling to power in any case, even if he has to violate the constitution, the unconstitutional Show-baz Sharif has been badly exposed to the nation.

In a meeting with party leaders later, Elahi said the Election Commission of Pakistan, the State Bank and the Parliament were playing a game. According to the Supreme Court order, the Election Commission will have to receive the money allocated in any case. Shehbaz Sharif was found in contempt of court, now the decision is awaited. Everyone must respect the constitution and the law for the stability and protection of democracy.

He said the supply of free flour would be the biggest scandal in the country’s history. Smuggling of wheat, flour, sugar and fertilizers has increased under the caretaker Punjab government and unelected officials are causing the postponement of public welfare projects.

Elahi said that during Imran Khan’s four-year tenure, the country was on the path of development. Imran Khan reinforced the sanctity of the green flag at home and abroad. He condemned the atrocities on Muslims, including Kashmiris, internationally and brought to light before the world. The development journey will pick up where it left off.

Posted in Dawn, April 19, 2023

