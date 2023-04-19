Covid-19 cases rise again, Jokowi reiterates importance of full vaccination





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo said, two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine as well as two doses boosterIt is important that society accepts this. This was passed on by Jokowi in response to the recent increase in positive Covid-19 cases. According to Jokowi, even if the spread of positive cases increases again, the public should not overreact. Also Read: Jokowi Warns Public to Get ‘Booster’ Vaccine Immediately, How Much Does It Cost to Perform Covid-19 Vaccination in Indonesia? The president stressed that one of the solutions to deal with this increase is to carry out a complete vaccination against Covid-19. “I remind you again of the importance of vaccination (Covid-19). Both the first and the second vaccination, as well as booster the first and the second,” Jokowi said in his press release from the presidential palace in Bogor on Wednesday (4/19/2023). The Head of State stressed that people should not feel safe as they were before coronavirus cases already downhill. “So (the public) didn’t complete the vaccinations that had been recommended by the government,” he said. Also Read: Jokowi: Don’t Feel Safe So Don’t Complete Covid-19 Vaccination Jokowi also reminded residents who are suffering from flu or fever to stay disciplined by wearing masks. Masks, he said, are also important for residents who have congenital (comorbid) conditions and those who will encounter elderly people. “Finally, don’t forget to wash your hands after our activities,” added Jokowi. As is known, Covid-19 cases in Indonesia have recently increased again. Not only daily cases, but active cases are also showing an increase. Previously, in the past few months, the addition of corona virus cases was around 200-300 cases per day. Now, the daily cases reach 900-1000 cases. Based on Covid-19 task force data on Tuesday (4/18/2023), as of 12:00 WIB, daily positive cases increased by 1,343. Read also : Before Mudik, Free Covid-19 Vaccine Shot Service Up Claimed to Translucent One Sehat App, Ministry of Health: Beware of Fraud! Thus, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia has so far reached 6,759,153 since the first case was announced. President Joko Widodo on March 2, 2020. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health (Kemenkes) has confirmed that the Omicron XBB.1.16 subvariant or Arcturus subvariant has entered Indonesia. Currently, there are a total of 2 confirmed cases of the Arcturus subvariant.

