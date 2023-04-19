Bail warrant for Imran Khan issued in threatening judge case





Imran Khan’s bail warrant was issued on Tuesday in a case threatening a female judge.

A local court in Islamabad has issued a bail warrant for the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan.

As noted, Magistrate Malik Aman issued the warrant after hearing the case.

During today’s hearing, prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi claimed that the court summoned the head of the PTI in a personal capacity. He also added that the former prime ministers’ request for personal exemption had not been granted.

Imran Khan’s non-releasable arrest warrant should be issued because warrants for non-releasable arrest have already been issued, Abbasi said, and he asked if any convict other than Imran Khan had suffered such treatment.

The prosecutor added that an appeal is still filed on behalf of the president of the PTI on the warrants; however, he does not appear in court himself.

The court then took a break until Imran Khan’s lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, arrived in court.

When the hearing resumed, the lawyer for the PTI chiefs informed the court that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) is hearing bail applications in several cases.

Faisal Chaudhry added that his client was unable to walk properly due to his leg injury and that the court must also ensure the safety of its clients.

The judge noted that Imran Khan’s plea requesting a waiver from the hearing had already been rejected.

To this Chaudhry replied that it was a new day and a new one had to be filed.

In addition, a report on the execution of the warrant was also submitted to the court today.

In this regard, Imran Khan’s lawyer, Ali Bukhari, told the court that his client does not live in Banigala and that next time warrants should be served at Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

After hearing the arguments, the court instructed Imran Khan’s legal team to submit bail bonds of Rs 20,000 and issued bail warrants.

The case was then adjourned until May 25.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oyeyeah.com/news/imran-khans-bailable-arrest-warrant-issued-in-female-judge-threatening-case/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related