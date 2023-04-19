Ron DeSantis loses 33 points to Donald Trump in New Hampshire





Governor Ron DeSantis says Florida is looking to New Hampshire for inspiration, but a new poll suggests the sentiment isn’t reciprocated.

In a new survey of 623 likely GOP Primary voters from JL Partners, the Florida governor trails far behind Donald Trump. The former president nearly triples DeSantis’ voting share, from 51% to 18%. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu’s 10% is good for third place, meanwhile.

DeSantis is catching up in a two-way competition with Trump, gaining 33% support with 53% breaking the former president’s path.

Both leads are well outside the 3.9% margin of error of the survey conducted between April 2 and April 11.

DeSantis is the second choice, with 49% of Trump supporters viewing the governor as a plan B. Meanwhile, Trump is the second choice of 40% of DeSantis supporters.

Almost half (49%) of respondents are locked in their choices, with 45% more flexible.

The bad news for DeSantis: While 71% of Trump supporters are fully committed to the former president, only 29% of those who support the Florida governor are firm in their preference.

The ballot was completed after DeSantis traveled to the Granite State to address the New Hampshire GOP at the Amos Tuck dinner, where the governor suggested Floridians needed the example set by the State.

But I have to admit, we take inspiration from people here in New Hampshire, DeSantis continued. Because more than any other state, you don’t mince words when it comes to your stance on freedom. You say it very clearly: Live Free or Die.

The speech was most memorable for a contingent of Jews Against DeSantis rushing to the stage and briefly derailing DeSantis’ remarks, however.

Recent polls have not gone the Governor’s way in Granite State.

A poll of theSt. Anselm College Survey Center, first reported by WMUR in Manchester, NH, pegs the former president at 42% support, 13 points ahead of DeSantis.

A poll of 384 likely GOP Primary voters conducted between March 3 and March 5 by Emerson College found Trump garnering 58% support, with DeSantis in a distant second place at 17%.

