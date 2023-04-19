Results of Jokowi’s visit to Hannover Messe 2023, Volkswagen intends to invest in Indonesia





JawaPos.com – The working visit of President Joko Widodo and his team to the Hannover Messe 2023 forum also resulted in a number of investment commitments. One of them, Volkswagen (VW) in Indonesia. Investment Minister/BKPM Chief Bahlil Lahadalia has said he is ready to oversee Volkswagen’s investment plan. The automaker’s investment will be made through a subsidiary of PowerCo SE. The goal is to create an integrated electric vehicle (EV) battery industry in the country. According to the plan, Volkswagen’s investment aims to supply electric battery products to a number of car brands under the auspices of the VW Group. “VW will cooperate with several domestic and foreign companies. We are ready to oversee the investment plan to be carried out soon,” he said on Tuesday (4/18). For Bahlil, Germany’s investment is the right time for Indonesia to convey this to the world. This IR is open to attracting investment not only from the Asian continent, but also from the European continent. “I think it is a form of inclusive investment and at the same time can negate the international world’s way of thinking that mining in Indonesia does not take into account international principles,” he said. PowerCo SE is a subsidiary of Volkswagen founded in 2022 and based in Salzgitter, Germany. The company carries out all the battery activities of the VW group. From the processing of raw materials, to the development of batteries, to the management of European gigafactories. PowerCo aims to supply 80% of electric battery products to a number of Volkswagen Group automotive brands (Audi, Skoda, Lamborghini, Porsche, Bentley and Ducati). Besides Volkswagen, Jokowi held meetings with European business leaders. Namely, Badische Anilin-und Soda-Fabrik (BASF) and Eramet. Collaboration with BASF and Eramet has been established in the form of the development of the Sonic Bay project in Teluk Weda Industrial Estate, North Maluku, which is an HPAL nickel/cobalt refining plant (high pressure acid leaching) that produce mixed hydroxide precipitate (MPH). “BASF has directly conveyed its investment interest to Mr. President Jokowi to invest in North Maluku as part of building a car battery ecosystem with an investment of approximately $2.6 billion” , Bahlil said. Later, BASF will work with the French company Eramet to create this ecosystem by implementing ESG-oriented business practices (environment, social and government) and use green energy. Construction will begin later this year. In the period 2018-2022, Germany occupies the 16th position in the ranking of foreign countries investing in RI. Its value is 991 million dollars. Based on industry sector, the largest investment was made in machinery, electronics and medical instruments, electrical, precision, optics and watches, for a value of 308.4 million dollars. The largest location is in Java with a value of $499.8 million. (dee/c14/dio)

