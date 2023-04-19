Richard Sharp likely to be kicked out of BBC chair, reports say

THE FinancialTimes said Sharp had been tipped off to the findings of a draft report on the process that landed him the BBC starring role despite having no prior media experience.

A source with knowledge of the reports’ findings told this newspaper: Richard may decide to jump before he is pushed. It’s difficult for him.

He looks for ways to justify his behavior. It seems likely but not certain that he will have to leave.

The report which a source says makes dark reading for Sharp is due out next week, according to the FT.

It was compiled by Adam Heppinstall KC after it emerged that Public Appointments Commissioner William Shawcross, who was originally commissioned to write it, had close ties to Downing Street and had previously met Sharp on several occasions.

A separate reportcompiled by MPs from the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee and published in February, revealed that the chairman of the BBC had made significant errors of judgment in acting as a go-between to help facilitate a guarantee on loan for Prime Minister Johnson as he sought the role with the broadcaster.

Despite calls for his resignation and polls suggesting massive unease with his position among BBC staff, Sharp has so far held on.

A Conservative donor and former Rishi Sunaks boss during his time at Goldman Sachs, Sharp was named the UK government’s preferred candidate to lead the BBC and, in early 2021, was interviewed by the Westminster Liaison Committee.

The BBC chairman did not disclose his involvement in Johnson’s loan situation to the committee before his appointment, leading MPs to conclude in their February report: Sharp decided to leave our committee without all the facts we needed to make an informed judgment on his suitability as a candidate.

It continued: Sharps’ decisions, first to get involved in facilitating a loan to the then Prime Minister while applying for a job that was in the gift of that same person, and then not disclosing this material relationship, have been significant errors in judgement, which undermine confidence in the public appointment process and could deter qualified individuals from applying for such positions.

Commenting on the FT reports, SNP Westminster media spokesman John Nicolson said he had to go now.

A former BBC journalist himself, Nicolson said: Richard Sharp clung to the BBC chairman in a desperate and unseemly way. It was always clear that this new relationship would be grim.

He should have resigned with some semblance of dignity after the report from the Commons Culture and Media Committee. He must now go.

Sharp is not the only Tory ally to be given a prominent role at the BBC during Johnson’s tenure. Tim Davie, a former Tory local election candidate, has been named chief executive, and Robbie Gibb, whom Emily Maitlis described as an active Conservative party operative, has been appointed as a member of the BBC’s England board. .

The BBC declined to comment.