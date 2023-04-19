Trump’s big bounce from indictment is fading fast





Former President Donald Trump at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on April 14 in Indianapolis. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump got a big bounce among Republican primary voters after his arraignment in New York in late March, but now that wave of support appears to be fading fast, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll.

The survey of 1,530 American adults, which was conducted April 14-17, suggests Trump remains vulnerable and far from inevitable in the race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Just two weeks ago, Trump edged Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, his strongest potential challenger, by 26 percentage points in a head-to-head clash between voters who describe themselves as Republicans or Independents. Republican-leaning (57% to 31%). It was the largest lead by former presidents to date.

Since then, however, Trump’s advantage over DeSantis has shrunk 10 points (52% to 36%).

And while Trump barely retains majority support in a head-to-head against DeSantis, he fell less than 50% against the entire Republican field, dropping 3 points (to 49%). since early April.

For the first time since February, less than half of Republican voters now say they would prefer Trump (49%, down 5 points) to someone else as the party’s nominee. Instead, most say they would prefer someone else (39%) or are unsure (12%).

It’s possible that Trump’s initial post-indictment bump was inflated by fans who were so eager to express their outrage that they were (temporarily) more responsive to pollsters. The new Yahoo News/YouGov survey may represent a return to more normal response patterns.

It’s also worth noting that Trump is still questioning better today than he was earlier this year. Trump’s two-way lead over DeSantis, for example, is twice as large as it was in late February and mid-March. And as recently as early February, it was DeSantis who narrowly edged out Trump, 45% to 41%.

Still, the new Yahoo News/YouGov poll indicates that Trump won’t be able to withstand the backlash from the right-wing indictment until the nomination, let alone the White House.

Case in point: The number of Americans who approve of Trump’s indictment for falsifying business records to conceal a silent payment to a porn star has increased by 5 percentage points in the past two weeks (to 47%, from 42%) while disapproval decreased (to 37% from 39%). The number of people who think Trump did what he is accused of has also increased (to 48%, from 45%), and about the same proportion (47%) say Trump’s actions constitute a crime (from only 31% who say they don’t). Among registered voters, a majority (51%) now believe Trump committed a crime in the case; only 34% say he has not committed a crime.

Governor Ron DeSantis at a press conference in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Public opinion, in other words, is trending against the former president and that’s true even among Republicans. Today, 19% approve of Trump’s indictment; two weeks ago, that number was 12%.

Meanwhile, President Bidens’ numbers are moving in the opposite direction. Although Bidens’ jobs approval rating remains below 50% among all Americans, it is now at its highest level (44%) since September 2021 (compared to around 40% for much of 2022). His approval rating on the economy (at 40%) is now 4 points higher than it was in early February, while his approval rating on inflation (36%) is up 5 points on the same period. And he is 3 or 4 points better on each of these measures among registered voters.

Despite the improvement, Bidens’ approval numbers are still below what the White House would like them to be heading into 2024. Still, current trend lines appear to favor the president. In a general election, Biden now enjoys a 4-point advantage over Trump (46% to 42%) and DeSantis (45% to 41%) among registered voters. A month ago, Biden led Trump by just 2 points, and he was tied with DeSantis.

Going forward, the question that will cloud Trump’s return bid is whether Republicans see his legal troubles as a reason to rally around him or a reason to gravitate to an alternative with less baggage. Beyond the silent money payments, Trump is also facing criminal investigation for a number of other alleged offenses, including attempting to overturn the 2020 election results and inciting January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, as well as taking classified documents with him very seriously at his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, after leaving office. Other charges are possible.

Trump supporters wait for the former president’s motorcade to return to his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida, after his arraignment in New York on April 4. (Paul Hennessy/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Already, most registered voters (51%) believe Trump should not be allowed to serve a second term if convicted of a crime in the silence case; only 37% believe he should be allowed to serve as president if found guilty. Meanwhile, 54% of voters now think Trump has committed a serious crime in his lifetime, up 7 points since early April. It remains to be seen how the silent money trial and any additional indictments will affect those perceptions.

For now, most Republican voters (52%) still think Trump has the best chance of winning the 2024 general election, compared to 34% for DeSantis. But just two weeks ago, those numbers were 55% and 29% respectively. Florida’s governor has yet to launch his long-awaited candidacy; reports suggest it will announce later this spring. To secure the nomination, DeSantis must convince GOP primary voters that he has a better shot against Biden than Trump with as much help from the courts as possible.

