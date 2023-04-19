HONG KONG Derided by worried observers from Washington to Brussels, French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent trip to China was not well received by his allies. But he left his hosts delighted.

Hundreds of cheering people waited to greet Macron when he arrived in southern China’s metropolis Guangzhou this month on a high-profile state visit.

He saw us and approached us and shook hands with us who were standing in the front row, said Qiao Jiabao, a financial journalism student at Sun Yat-sen University, where Macron was giving a speech. I felt he was very kind and proactive, even though we didn’t speak the same language,” Qiao told NBC News.

He said he and his friends joked that Macron, who faced mass protests in France against his unpopular plan to raise the retirement age, had been treated so well in China that he didn’t might not want to go home.

When Macron returned to France, he faced another storm of criticism, this time over an interview in which he suggested that Europe should resist being drawn into a dispute over Taiwan and focus on strategic autonomy independent of the United States and China.

Macron was greeted by crowds as he visited sites like Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou earlier this month. Gonzalo Fuentes / AFP-Getty Images

His comments prompted a furious backlash and raised fears that Beijing could successfully sow division between Washington and its allies as part of its drive for a world in which America must compete for dominance with several other powers.

But they were celebrated in China, where the state-backed nationalist tabloid Global Times said they signaled a dead end for the US strategy of luring in Europe to contain China. Lu Shaye, Chinese Ambassador to France, said Tuesday that Macron spoke great truths in the tradition of French independence.

President Macron’s remarks sparked a big echo internationally, he said on Twitter.

The status of Taiwan, a self-governing democracy that Beijing claims as its territory, is the biggest flashpoint in US-China relations, and Macron’s comments came as China conducted live-fire military exercises near of the island in response to Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthys meeting in California with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

The worst would be to think that we Europeans should follow suit on this subject and adapt to the American rhythm and a Chinese overreaction, Macron said. Policyand the French newspaper things when he was returning from China. Why should we go at the pace chosen by others?

Macron later clarified that Frances Taiwan’s policy of recognizing Beijing as China’s only legitimate government, while maintaining unofficial relations with Taipei, the same policy as the United States had not changed. But he also defended his earlier comments, saying Europe had the right to act independently.

Being an ally does not mean being a vassal, he told a news conference in Amsterdam last week.

The White House played down Macron’s comments, saying it was comfortable and confident in the US alliance with France, but they were heavily criticized by Republicans as underestimating the threat from China.

And Macron’s words still resonated as foreign ministers from the Group of Seven, which includes the United States and France, met in Karuizawa, Japan, over the weekend. In a joint statement released on Tuesday, the diplomats stressed unity saying they recognized the importance of engaging frankly with China, the world’s second largest economy, while working together in areas of common interest.

China’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the G-7 statement grossly interferes in China’s internal affairs and that it protested to Japan, which holds the group’s rotating presidency.

The statement reflects the group’s arrogance, prejudice and deliberate desire to block and contain China, spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular press briefing.

Macron is among a number of European leaders who have visited Beijing in recent months, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Snchez. But Chinese President Xi Jinping paid special attention to the French president, personally traveling with him to Guangzhou.

Macron was warmly received not only by Xi, but also by the Chinese public, who showered him with praise on social media.

Zhao Qing, who works in retail in eastern China, said Macron’s visit was a friendly sign and boosted Chinese relations with France, as well as with other European countries.

I had a good impression when my wife and I visited France before, and maybe I can go back in the future, he said.