Pervaiz Elahi meets Imran Khan and discusses PTI tickets for Punjab polls





LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi met with party chairman Imran Khan and discussed issues related to ticket issuance for the Punjab elections, ARY News reported on Tuesday .

Imran Khan and Pervaiz Elahi had discussions on the PTI tickets for the Punjab elections and the current political situation. During the meeting, Khan also inquired about Moonis Elahi.

The head of the PTI said that the leaders were setting a bad pattern of not implementing Supreme Court (SC) orders. He said former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani had been disqualified for contempt of court and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would soon face the same sentence.

READ: PERVAIZ ELAHI BOOKED IN BRIBERY CASE BY PUNJAB ACE

We are going to file a petition with the SC through the former Chief Ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Khawaja Tariq Raheem and Fawad Chaudhry will continue the business.

Pervaiz Elahi said he had a detailed discussion about the candidates from Punjab and that Imran Khan would announce the tickets himself. The government is using unconstitutional tactics to stop the elections and they will give an appropriate response to each of their unconstitutional actions.

Shehbaz Sharif wants to stick to the leadership at all costs and he is completely exposed in front of the nation, the PTI chairman has said.

READ: AITZAZ AHSAN DEMANDS THE DISQUALIFICATION OF PM AND MINISTERS

Earlier, Pervaiz Elahi criticized the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government for rejecting hearings by eight Supreme Court (SC) members against the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill.

He said in a statement that honorable judges were included in the SC’s eight-member bench, but the cabinet led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif rejected the bench ahead of the hearing. He said it was an undemocratic and unconstitutional decision to dismiss a bench before the hearing.

He criticized that the Shehbaz cabinet was showing stubbornness in rejecting orders from the SC. He said lawyers, bar associations and the nation stood with the Supreme Court.

