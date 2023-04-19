Ahead of Apple Saket launch, will Tim Cook meet PM Modi today?

A day after the grand launch of Apples first retail store in India, CEO Tim Cook is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday, according to a LiveMint report. Cook would also meet union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Rajeev Chandrasekhar ahead of the opening of India’s second Apples store in Saket on Thursday. However, the Prime Minister’s office or the Indian government has yet to confirm the reports of the meeting. Apple CEO Tim Cook and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (To file)

On Tuesday, Apple opened its flagship store in India at the Jio World Drive Mall Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. At Apple BKC, the company also has a service center called Genius Bay to provide professional troubleshooting advice.

The new stores are a clear signal of the company’s expansion plans in India. In September, Apple announced that it would start manufacturing its iPhone 14 in India, the world’s second-largest smartphone market. The news was hailed as a victory for the Modis government, which has pushed for the acceleration of local manufacturing since coming to power in 2014.

Currently, India manufactures nearly 13 million iPhones each year, up from less than 5 million three years ago, according to Counterpoint Research. India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal last week said the government was in regular contact with Apple to support their business here and that the company plans to move 25% of its global production out of India over the next few weeks. next five years.

Apple Saket spans 8,417.83 square feet, while the BKC store spans 20,000 square feet. Notably, despite the difference in area size, the Delhi store is leased at the same rate as the Mumbai store, according to documents shared by CRE Matrix.

In an effort to adapt the store to the local culture, the BKC outlet is designed around Mumbai’s iconic Kaali Peeli taxis, while the Saket store is themed around Delhi’s many gates, each signifying a new chapter of the historic past. from the city.

Previously, Apples products were sold through resellers and e-commerce sites such as Flipkart and Amazon.

(With AP inputs)