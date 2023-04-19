Politics
Ahead of Apple Saket launch, will Tim Cook meet PM Modi today?
A day after the grand launch of Apples first retail store in India, CEO Tim Cook is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday, according to a LiveMint report. Cook would also meet union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Rajeev Chandrasekhar ahead of the opening of India’s second Apples store in Saket on Thursday. However, the Prime Minister’s office or the Indian government has yet to confirm the reports of the meeting.
On Tuesday, Apple opened its flagship store in India at the Jio World Drive Mall Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. At Apple BKC, the company also has a service center called Genius Bay to provide professional troubleshooting advice.
The new stores are a clear signal of the company’s expansion plans in India. In September, Apple announced that it would start manufacturing its iPhone 14 in India, the world’s second-largest smartphone market. The news was hailed as a victory for the Modis government, which has pushed for the acceleration of local manufacturing since coming to power in 2014.
Currently, India manufactures nearly 13 million iPhones each year, up from less than 5 million three years ago, according to Counterpoint Research. India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal last week said the government was in regular contact with Apple to support their business here and that the company plans to move 25% of its global production out of India over the next few weeks. next five years.
Apple Saket spans 8,417.83 square feet, while the BKC store spans 20,000 square feet. Notably, despite the difference in area size, the Delhi store is leased at the same rate as the Mumbai store, according to documents shared by CRE Matrix.
In an effort to adapt the store to the local culture, the BKC outlet is designed around Mumbai’s iconic Kaali Peeli taxis, while the Saket store is themed around Delhi’s many gates, each signifying a new chapter of the historic past. from the city.
Previously, Apples products were sold through resellers and e-commerce sites such as Flipkart and Amazon.
(With AP inputs)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/technology/ahead-of-apple-saket-launch-tim-cook-to-meet-pm-modi-today-101681898990868.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Wall Street skids, cuts gain for a week
- Google Shares Results of Latest Post-Cookie Tracking Experiment
- UCSF Researchers Study Impact of Oakland Soda Tax – NBC Bay Area
- Islamabad man shot dead outside court in broad daylight; The PTI condemns the anarchic situation
- The United States Men’s National Team will take part in CITYPARK for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup
- Hollywood on strike? Here’s what the writers are fighting for
- Exit Interview: Reimer on how Pride Night attitude could affect his free agency
- Women do more multitasking at home while men do solo chores, study finds
- APC chieftain orders Oyebanji to prioritize commercial agriculture, technology and innovation
- ADHD substance abuse in school.Weird Ozempic Dreams; COVID Raises Diabetes Risk
- Mexico: 5.2-magnitude earthquake located in the far south of Guerrero state at approximately 22:55 CST on April 18
- Fox News, crucial supporter of ex-President Trump, guilty of defamation, must pay 787 million dollars – MercoPress