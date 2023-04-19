Imran Khan’s poll request ‘fuels political unrest’





Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he addresses supporters during a rally, in Karachi, Pakistan, April 16, 2022. Reuters

A constitutional crisis has arisen due to former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s attempt to hold snap elections. The government is defying a Supreme Court order to hold two provincial elections, raising concerns about the future of democracy, Bloomberg reported.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial is at the center of controversy after scheduling election dates in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), following the dissolution of the assemblies by Khan and his allies and for an early national vote.

In response, the government of the day passed a bill to limit the Chief Justice’s powers of suo motu notification, allowing the judge to act in the public interest. The bill is currently on hold after an eight-member senior panel intervened a week before it became law. This set the stage for a confrontation between CJP Bandial and the government, and a formal hearing is scheduled for May 2 to determine the bill’s constitutionality.

Adding another twist to the situation, the top judge ordered the country’s central bank to allocate funds to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct the elections after the government refused to provide the necessary funds. Government officials publicly expressed their disapproval of the court’s decision and announced that national elections would be held in October. It is likely that Khan or his supporters will soon take legal action against the government, according to Bloomberg.

The government can be held in contempt of court if it disobeys orders, said Naeem Ahmed, professor of international relations at the University of Karachi. The country may be experiencing an escalation of the constitutional crisis.

What led Pakistan to come to this?

The nation has faced many problems since Imran Khan was ousted as prime minister a year ago by a coalition of 13 political parties led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The coalition blamed Khan’s mismanagement of economic and foreign policies for his removal.

The incumbent prime minister was reluctant to call a snap election and instead prioritized relaunching an International Monetary Fund bailout to avoid a default. However, his efforts have not been well received, with a recent opinion poll indicating that he and his party leaders are losing popularity as they push for tough reforms to secure funds.

By contrast, Khan remains popular and draws large crowds to his gatherings. The former cricketer is seeking a snap election to demonstrate his base of support while facing legal charges for terrorism and corruption, which he says are politically motivated. Khan even survived an alleged assassination attempt, which injured his leg.

What are electoral disputes?

In an attempt to call an election, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies used their combined majorities in Punjab and the KP to dissolve the legislatures in January. According to the Constitution, elections must be held within 90 days of the dissolution. However, when the government appeared to delay the process, Chief Justice Bandial stepped in and formed a panel of judges to hear the case.

The five-judge panel, three in favor and two against, ordered President Arif Alvi, a member of Khan’s party, to announce the polling date for the two provinces, which was set for April 9. However, the government said there was insufficient funding for the elections due to the economic crisis and that it was essential to focus on securing the IMF loan. Consequently, the electoral watchdog postponed the polls to October 8, citing a lack of funds and a rise in terrorism.

What is the position of the Supreme Court on this issue?

Following Khan’s appeal against the postponement of the poll, the Supreme Court was split and a nine-member bench was formed to consider the issue. Two judges recused themselves, while four others dismissed the case. Meanwhile, CJP Bandial and two other judges ruled that the polls should take place in Punjab on May 14. However, the government demanded that a larger panel of judges hear the appeal, which the chief justice refused to do.

The Shehbaz administration has been instructed to provide 21 billion rupees to the electoral body by April 10 to conduct the polls. However, the government rejected the verdict, saying it was a minority view, and sent the case back to parliament. A separate appeal regarding the KP elections is pending in a provincial court.

What is the next step for the government?

The fate of the next elections depends on the ruling coalition in parliament. Recently, government lawmakers passed a nonbinding motion banning funds from the electoral commission and holding local elections in May.

Meanwhile, the PDM-led government has submitted a finance bill to parliament to allocate funds for the elections, as ordered by the Supreme Court. However, the bill was rejected by the standing committees of parliament.

Government officials, including Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, have suggested the possibility of imposing emergency laws to delay elections, citing concerns about rising terrorism or an economic crisis. This has happened before, such as in 2007 when the national vote was postponed after the assassination of Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

What are the options for Imran Khan?

The election commission is under pressure from Khan and his party to comply with the court order, and they could take legal action against the government. Khan is expected to continue to hold protests and rallies, which could lead to violence, particularly after the fasting period ends later this month.

With national elections set to take place in October, Khan appears to be trying to mend his relationship with the establishment. He is also seeking to improve his ties with the United States, which he has fallen out with after accusing them of collaborating to remove him from power, a charge they deny.

