Why Tory MPs are still under the spell of Margaret Thatcher, 10 years after her death





Ultimately, therefore, the post-1990 Thatcherization of the Conservative Party, both in terms of the entrenchment of neoliberal ideology and the demographics of its members, means that the answer to almost any economic or social problem is to promote more privatization, more tax cuts, more supply side economics, more restrictions on unions and workers’ rights, more reforms to make public services more commercial and more cuts in social benefits. Indeed, contemporary conservatives refuse to consider whether a myriad or growing problems such as rising chronic job insecurity, collapsing public services, poverty wages, food bank addiction and unaffordable housing are a direct consequence of 40 years of neoliberalism (which New Labor has done little to challenge or reverse). Instead, the traditional conservative response to these and various other socio-economic problems is to assert that Thatcherism and neoliberalism have not failed, but either needs to be implemented with more energy or enthusiasm or given more time to ensure prosperity and the vaunted trickle of wealth. Most conservatives respond to the cumulative problems stemming from 40 years of Thatcherite neoliberalism by insisting on the need to double down on Thatcherism. Alternatively, Thatcherite conservatives will blame the problems on non-believers and subversives who undermine the purity and success of the ideology, including: civil servants (the blob); a bloated public sector; activist unions; Leftist teachers, lecturers and lawyers; a liberal elite promoting an anti-corporate culture and the politics of envy; the alarm; and a culture of endemic dependency with social benefits still judged (by those who have never claimed them) as too generous and easy to obtain. In short, most conservatives respond to the cumulative problems resulting from 40 years of Thatcherite neoliberalism by insisting on the need to redouble Thatcherism: impose it more rigorously and vigorously and weed out the heretics who are known to overthrow it. These conservatives are not prepared to question whether Thatcherism itself, and the theories or precepts on which it is based, are inherently flawed, or whether Thatcherite policies themselves cause or exacerbate the economic problems and in Britain today, even though they might (arguably) were appropriate or necessary in the 1980s. Pursuing Thatcherism as a solution to the problems of the 2020s is like tackling a fire by putting out the flames with gasoline. This blog post builds on some of the themes covered in the authors’ latest book, A Brief History of Thatcherismpublished in March 2023 by Agenda. All articles published on this blog give the point of view of the author or authors, and not the position of the LSE British Politics and Policy, nor the London School of Economics and Political Science. Image Credit: Photo by Number 10,Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic CC BY 2.0

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blogs.lse.ac.uk/politicsandpolicy/why-conservative-mps-remain-under-margaret-thatchers-spell-10-years-after-her-death/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related