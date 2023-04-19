Foreign investors aim to increase stakes in Turkey after May 14 elections

International investors are looking to increase their investment in Turkey, especially in mergers and acquisitions, as they anticipate a shift to more orthodox economic policy after the May 14 elections, four government officials and analysts said.
Opinion polls show President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces the biggest electoral challenge of his two decades in power in presidential and parliamentary elections after an inflation-linked cost-of-living crisis eroded his support these last years.
The inflation surge was fueled by a decline in the lira as the central bank cut interest rates in an unorthodox policy championed by Erdogan. Although this has resulted in lower inflows, investors expect rising economic tensions to trigger moves towards more typical policy, in turn encouraging investment.
Investors from Europe, Israel and the Gulf, including the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, are now showing strong interest in infrastructure investments, including energy, according to officials, who declined to be named as they were not authorized to speak on the matter. .
Foreign investors have held talks with government and opposition parties as well as public and private sector companies, a senior government official said.
There has been a significant increase in demand in recent weeks, he said. For the first time, I’m hopeful. Direct
investments also appear to be coming from the Gulf.
Corporate financial services consultant Musfik Cantekinler said he expects the M&A market to develop positively regardless of the election outcome.
I am in contact with European and Israeli investors. In addition, Russians are turning to the tourism sector. I expect investment from Europeans, especially in the manufacturing and industrial sectors,” he said.
M&A deals in Turkey fell to $5.3 billion in 2022 from $14.3 billion a year earlier and have been generally weaker since a failed coup attempt in 2016.
An opposition victory in the presidential election should lead to a decisive change towards orthodox economic policy, but it is less clear how much of a change there will be if Erdogan remains in power.
Erdogan said former economic czar Mehmet Simsek, highly respected by international investors, was coordinating work on economic policies. However, in an interview overnight, Erdogan said the Turkish model, prioritizing investments with low interest rates, would continue.
Another senior government official said that “very serious acquisition initiatives were underway.
The general view is that economic management will change regardless of who wins (the election), which will reinforce expectations that inflows and outflows (of investment) will be easier.
As the UAE and Saudi Arabia considered energy investments, Western investors were looking more towards fintech and digital, he said.
An executive from an Ankara consultancy said expectations about economic policy changes paved the way for investment.
Either way, Turkey is expected to move towards more predictable and orthodox economic policies.
