BJP plans Modis marathon rallies in Ktaka, which is linked to polls | Latest India News





The rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the biggest rallyer and most popular face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will be the culmination of the BJP’s blitz campaign for the elections to choose a new assembly in Karnataka. In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at 21 rallies, a head of state said. (ANI) In addition to prime ministers’ rallies, the party also held public meetings of senior leaders, including Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. According to people familiar with the details, the Prime Minister is expected to address 15 to 20 large gatherings across the state, details of which will be announced shortly. Nominations for the May 10 election will close on April 20, and rallies and public meetings are expected to ramp up soon after. In 2018, the Prime Minister addressed 21 rallies, which galvanized executives and voters and his outreach helped steer the party to victory. He is immensely popular in the state, especially among young people and we expect a large turnout at his rallies, said a state leader who asked not to be named. In 2018, the BJP’s election campaign was built around issues such as corruption, crisis in the agriculture sector, farmer suicides and water scarcity in the state, especially in Bangalore. In his speeches five years ago, Modi targeted Congress for perpetrating dynastic politics, for encouraging corruption, lawlessness and for failing to tame the crisis in the agricultural sector. The Prime Minister not only drew huge crowds, but his speeches had a huge impact. In a scathing attack on congressional mismanagement, he explained how the state was suffering, whether in Kolar, Chikmagalur, Gulbarga, Shivamogga or Chitradurga, the leader said. Adityanath, who is among the state’s most wanted activists, is also expected to speak at a dozen rallies. He has a huge following in the state as there are followers of the Nath sect, from which he came. Even the Lingayats show respect to the Nath sect, the leader quoted above said. HT attempted to contact congressional leaders for comment but did not immediately receive it.

