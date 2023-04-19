Connect with us

Chinese naval presence in the Indian Ocean raises concerns for Indo-Pacific security

China’s expansion of naval power and the aggressive posture it has adopted in the Indo-Pacific region will be an important topic of discussion at the upcoming G-7 and QUAD summits.

Chinese research and survey vessels are persisting with ocean mapping operations around the 90 degree ridge region, following the release of the Mandarin names of 19 Indian Ocean seabed features. The objective is to prepare for future submarine incursions into the Indo-Pacific.

Chinese research vessels and strategic satellite tracking vessels have been operating in the Indian Ocean region for 10 years. The ships carried out ocean floor mapping, with the aim of creating an alternative sea route via Lombok, the Ombai-Wetar Strait in Indonesia to reach the eastern shores of Africa via the southern Indian Ocean route.

Chinese nuclear submarines can enter the Indian Ocean through these straits without abandoning their position, posing a potential threat to the security of democratic powers such as India, Australia and Japan.

China’s research and survey vessel, Hai Yang Shi You 760, completed its four-month seabed mapping mission in the Indian Ocean and sailed through the Strait of Malacca on April 13. The vessel is currently located off Singapore and is en route to the Chinese port of Zhangjiang, after refueling at the Indonesian port of Balikpapan, according to the Ship Traffic website.

According to reports, the PLA Navy is now the largest naval force on the planet in size and numbers, and China is expanding its global footprint through sea power. Chinese carrier strike forces are feared to begin patrolling the Indo-Pacific by 2025.

China’s commitment to island nations off the eastern coast of Africa by co-opting them into the Belt Road Initiative and offering offshore patrol boats in the name of maritime security is also noted. Nations on Africa’s east coast, including South Africa, Djibouti, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos, are under Beijing’s economic levers, adding to concerns about maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.

China’s growing influence is attributed to President Xi Jinping’s unchallenged leadership of the Communist Party of China. The authoritarian expansion of the Middle Kingdom can only be countered by faster decision-making by democratic powers.

