Richard Sharps’ future as BBC chairman thrown into doubt by highly uncomfortable report | Richard Sharp





Richard Sharps’ future as BBC chairman is in doubt as he awaits the publication of a very uncomfortable report on how he was recommended for the job by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Sharp, a former Conservative Party donor, was given the job of overseeing the national broadcaster in 2021, leading to accusations of cronyism and a Tory takeover of BBC management. Sharp had not disclosed when applying for the job that he had helped an acquaintance arrange a secret £800,000 personal loan facility for Johnson, who was having money problems. MPs criticized Sharp for significant errors of judgment in failing to declare the potential conflict of interest and the Public Appointments Commissioner launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sharps’ appointment. Adam Heppinstall KC has completed his report. A source close to the process said the lawyers’ conclusions were very uncomfortable and that Sharp’s future with the company did not look good, but stressed that the BBC chairman would have the opportunity to make his case. point of view before publication. The final report should be published shortly, as first reported by the FTwith an expected release next week. Sharp was reportedly briefed on the contents of the report over the past week to give it the opportunity to respond, in a standard process for those criticized in official reports. Whether Sharp chooses to step down or continue fighting will likely depend on whether he feels his position is tenable and whether he retains the support of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. One of the problems the BBC faces is that it cannot dismiss its own chairman, who is appointed by the government for a four-year term. To complicate the web of connections, Sharp was Sunak’s boss when the prime minister was a junior banker at Goldman Sachs. Sharp is independently wealthy and donates his £160,000 salary for part-time BBC work to charity. He said all of his financial investments are held in an arm’s length trust, but he has a wide range of investments, including relationships with a Russian oligarch who has since been hit with financial sanctions. The BBC constantly faces suggestions that it has become too close to the Conservative government after years of sustained political pressure and threats to its funding. Last month the Guardian revealed leaked emails showing the BBC’s political team was under pressure from Downing Street and editors sometimes changing the tone of coverage after phone calls from the n ° 10. John Birt, the former director general of the BBC, called on Sharp to resign, telling MPs: The mismatch came from the very process of negotiating a loan for the Prime Minister at exactly the same time as applying for the job at the BBC. It was the comfort of this arrangement that made him unsuitable, and I wish the cabinet secretary had called him.

